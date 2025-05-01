ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most

She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Pat Sajak hugging on stage (
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Pat Sajak hugging on stage (

"Wheel of Fortune" has been popular among American TV viewers for decades, and it made Pat Sajak and Vanna White household names. Although Sajak has left the show to be replaced by Ryan Seacrest, White is still there and still as popular among fans as ever. In a recent interview, she shared details about her job on the show and what fans ask her whenever she interacts with them.

via GIPHY

 

Her years of service to the show have made her a fan favorite. In the interview with Collider, she revealed what fans usually ask her when they first see her. “'Can I buy a vowel?' And I love it. And 42 years later, vowels have not changed price! $250 — no inflation!” she revealed. Many Sajak fans see White as the last remaining member of the show that they grew up watching. She did her job brilliantly from her first day on the set, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that she had gained TV experience prior to that. White was a competitor in the Miss Georgia USA 1978 pageant and had also appeared in a 1980 episode of “The Price is Right.” Considering this, she was already quite comfortable with being in front of the camera.

 

Her loyalty to the show has also led her to believe that there is no option outside “Wheel of Fortune” for her television career. She admitted that apart from this show, she had no idea where she would be able to do well in an on-screen role. “I don't know if there's another game show I would thrive in. Shoot. I don't know what that would be! You’ve stumped me on that. I mean, I play myself on TV, so I don’t know,” she said.

 

White’s presence on the show has almost become comforting to several fans, but she does a great job for the contestants as well. The veteran TV personality was a contestant on “The Price is Right” and knows what it's like to have all those bright lights and cameras around. Therefore, she does whatever she can to make the contestants feel at ease. “People aren’t familiar with TV and all the cameras we have. There are 200 people in the audience, and they don't want to make a fool of themselves on TV. And it's hard! When you’re standing at home in your living room, it’s always your turn. When you're there, the puzzle board is like 20 feet away, and, 'Oh my gosh — where am I?'” she said.

White also revealed that she greets the contestants first thing when she gets to taping and gives them a little pep talk before they go on stage. “When I first get to work in the morning, I go in and say hello to them when they're all getting in. I say, “Buy vowels, don't be nervous, and pretend like you're in your living room.” I give them a little pep talk before they go on,” White added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
57 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
Marvel is known worldwide today thanks to its movies, and the comics could be worth a fortune.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
Things got a little heated when Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary fought for a deal with Kitty Casas.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
The dress clips had an incredible story of friendship involving the guest's father and a jeweler.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.
5 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
She even claimed that the meat was produced in a lab and wasn't from wild salmon.
23 hours ago
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
He even wanted to spend the rest of the money on his daughters and only wanted a new guitar.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
Some contestants are just lucky enough to pick the letters that open up the puzzle.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
Her excitement knew no bounds when she learned that she had won a brand-new car.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
The firm went on to do really well and delivered on the promises that the founders made on the show.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
Sometimes, items that may look simple and common at first glance can shock their owners.
2 days ago
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
COSTCO
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
The amount of dust and lint coming out every time a paper was torn was simply unbelievable.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
Rick Harrison wanted to be fair to the guest and so he called in the expert to get a better idea.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses huge prize after struggling with just one last word in the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses huge prize after struggling with just one last word in the puzzle
The player started off well but was left confused just when he had to focus most.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
The guest was a part of a band that was inducted into the Michigan Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.
3 days ago
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
Harrison called in an expert who was also fascinated by the cars, especially the toy Batmobile.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
The contestants could not believe that something so rare had worked for him.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
The entrepreneur did deliver on her promise, and the firm surpassed $35 million in revenue in three years.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
While Rick Harrison tried his best to get the most valuable coin in the world, he fell short.
3 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
The painter who made the brilliant work of art came to the United States and fell in love with Alaska.
3 days ago