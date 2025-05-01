'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most

She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.

"Wheel of Fortune" has been popular among American TV viewers for decades, and it made Pat Sajak and Vanna White household names. Although Sajak has left the show to be replaced by Ryan Seacrest, White is still there and still as popular among fans as ever. In a recent interview, she shared details about her job on the show and what fans ask her whenever she interacts with them.

Her years of service to the show have made her a fan favorite. In the interview with Collider, she revealed what fans usually ask her when they first see her. “'Can I buy a vowel?' And I love it. And 42 years later, vowels have not changed price! $250 — no inflation!” she revealed. Many Sajak fans see White as the last remaining member of the show that they grew up watching. She did her job brilliantly from her first day on the set, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that she had gained TV experience prior to that. White was a competitor in the Miss Georgia USA 1978 pageant and had also appeared in a 1980 episode of “The Price is Right.” Considering this, she was already quite comfortable with being in front of the camera.

Her loyalty to the show has also led her to believe that there is no option outside “Wheel of Fortune” for her television career. She admitted that apart from this show, she had no idea where she would be able to do well in an on-screen role. “I don't know if there's another game show I would thrive in. Shoot. I don't know what that would be! You’ve stumped me on that. I mean, I play myself on TV, so I don’t know,” she said.

White’s presence on the show has almost become comforting to several fans, but she does a great job for the contestants as well. The veteran TV personality was a contestant on “The Price is Right” and knows what it's like to have all those bright lights and cameras around. Therefore, she does whatever she can to make the contestants feel at ease. “People aren’t familiar with TV and all the cameras we have. There are 200 people in the audience, and they don't want to make a fool of themselves on TV. And it's hard! When you’re standing at home in your living room, it’s always your turn. When you're there, the puzzle board is like 20 feet away, and, 'Oh my gosh — where am I?'” she said.

White also revealed that she greets the contestants first thing when she gets to taping and gives them a little pep talk before they go on stage. “When I first get to work in the morning, I go in and say hello to them when they're all getting in. I say, “Buy vowels, don't be nervous, and pretend like you're in your living room.” I give them a little pep talk before they go on,” White added.