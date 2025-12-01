ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied

Chorsie Calber IV, who lost a car on Thursday, won $120,000 in his second Bonus Round of the week.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
The contestant trying to solve his third puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
The contestant trying to solve his third puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

As "Wheel of Fortune" debuted a new Bonus Round format in its "DraftKings Casino Multiplier Tournament," grand winner Chorsie Calbert IV snagged nearly $160,000 and an exotic trip to Thailand. On the final day of the tournament, four winners from the week returned to win more by multiplying their bonus prizes. Calbert, who won more than $20,000 on Thursday, gave his competitors a tough fight to make it to the special Bonus Round. He nearly aced every puzzle before running out of time. Nevertheless, he got a 3x multiplier on his prize, taking his total to a whopping $120,000.

Screenshot showing the player, Chorsie Calbert IV celebrating with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player, Chorsie Calbert IV celebrating with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the game, the Million Dollar Wedge was taken out of play as the Golden Envelopes in the Bonus Round feature 2x,3x, and 4x multipliers instead of money. Meanwhile, the Wild Card was replaced with a wedge that could be used in the finale to have a 10x multiplier on the wheel. 

Screenshot showing the player at the wheel alongside the host (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player at the wheel alongside the host (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the initial rounds, four players were neck-to-neck until Calbert overtook his competition by cracking the prize puzzle to win a trip to the Meliã Pattaya Hotel and a tour of Big Buddha and the Sanctuary of Truth in Thailand, worth $8,019, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. He extended his lead by $3,800 in the final rounds of gameplay to emerge as the big winner with $17,619 in cash and advance to the special Bonus Round.

Unlike the usual format where the contestant picks letters and solves one puzzle, the finale of the "Draft Kings Casino Multiplier Tournament" featured a Bonus Round where the contestant had to choose a category and solve multiple puzzles, each worth $10,000, within 45 seconds. Calbert picked the category "What Are You Doing?" and joined host Ryan Seacrest at the wheel. He brought his parents to the stage to show gratitude to them and their love for the show. "I am nothing without my parents and their upbringing and their support of me and my love of the show. So I just want to tell you both I love you, and thank you for making this dream come true," he expressed.

Screenshot showing the contestant's parents (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's parents (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

After picking out his prize envelope, which could either have a 2x, 3x, or 4x multiplier, Seacrest explained to him that he would be given the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," for every puzzle, and the rest of the letters would appear randomly, like a Toss Up Round. "So you'll try and solve five rapid-fire toss-ups in 45 seconds," he told the player. With everything set and ready to go, the host kicked off the timer and the first puzzle, "S C R I B _ L I N _    S _ _ E T _ _ N _      _ _ _ N", and Calbert guessed the answer "SCRIBBLING SOMETHING DOWN," instantly.

Screenshot showing the Calbert playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Calbert playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

With 37 seconds to go, the second puzzle showed up on the board, and it read, "J _ M P I N G       _ N       T _ E      B _ N _ W _ G _ N." He got the answer, "JUMPING ON THE BANDWAGON" too, and moved on to the third puzzle, "IMPROVING MY FLEXIBILITY" after getting some letters on the board and the fourth puzzle, "WEIGHING ALL OF MY OPTIONS" too.

The final puzzle that the contestant solved (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
The final puzzle that the contestant solved (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

With $40,000 in the bank and 5s to go, he was given the last puzzle, "MAKING A HOMEMADE PIZZA," which he failed to solve. Seacrest then revealed that he got a 3x multiplier from his envelope, which took his total to $137,619, and his weekly total to a whopping $158,419.

You can watch the spectacular game here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected

'Wheel of Fortune’ fans upset after player loses car over a word they’d never heard before

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred
COSTCO
Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred
In a suit filed in the Court of International Trade, the retailer argued the tariffs were unlawful.
10 hours ago
Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws
NEWS
Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws
The company will pay about 15,000 workers a weekly compensation and millions in civil penalties.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied
Chorsie Calber IV, who lost a car on Thursday, won $120,000 in his second Bonus Round of the week.
1 day ago
Black Friday sales pulled off a surprise most Americans didn’t see coming in a shaky economy
NEWS
Black Friday sales pulled off a surprise most Americans didn’t see coming in a shaky economy
The Black Friday sales were up by 10.1% from 2024, despite economic uncertainty and cost concerns.
1 day ago
Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
NEWS
Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The two Choceur brand products from Silvestri Sweets were sold in over a dozen states.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
While Toni Perrotta didn't land on the big prize, she got to drive home a Toyota sports car
5 days ago
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
COSTCO
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
The Turkey Dinner Kit has got rave reviews from customers on social media already.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
6 days ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
6 days ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
6 days ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
7 days ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
7 days ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
Nov 24, 2025
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
Nov 24, 2025
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
Nov 21, 2025
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
Nov 20, 2025