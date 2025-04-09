'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show

The prizes on "The Price is Right" aren't just attractive for contestants and viewers to see, but once in a while, they give the cast an opportunity to have some fun while presenting what's on offer. Apart from posing as rockstars, driving swanky cars, and making viral dance reels, James O’Halloran showed how models on the show have a super chill job, where they even get paid to sit around doing nothing.

Screenshot showing James O'Halloran sitting on a swing set (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

During the episode, like any other, the models of the show were presenting prizes for which the contestants were to bid. Carey asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal details and features of the prize for the round. As the Price Is Right doors opened, there were three models, including O'Halloran, presenting an outdoor swing. While the male model seemed to be having a good time on the swing, the other two models were simply pushing it. Since he looked so happy, Gray cracked a joke at the end of his announcement, saying, "Two beautiful models" pushing the swing were not included in the package.

Screenshot showing the two models pushing James O'Halloran on the swing (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

Even Carey couldn't help but join in the fun. As the camera cut back to the host, Carey quipped, "Welcome to the show, James!" O'Halloran simply put his legs up on the swing and struck a relaxing pose in response to all the mockery.

This wasn't the first time O’Halloran chose to have some fun on the show. In another episode, the model played around with his costume to make everyone, including the host, rather hysteric. In the episode, O'Halloran was supposed to present a sea scooter and snorkeling gear. To make it look authentic, he stripped down to only swimming trunks, adorning a beach look. Looking at the model's stunning attire, Carey joked, “You ever rock up to work and realize you left your shirt at home?”

Screenshot showing a topless James O'Halloran. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

While the bit was funny enough, the model took it to the next level when he came back to present a DJ set for another round. This time, not only was he fully clothed but he wore two shirts instead of one. “They gave me two shirts in case I lose it again,” he joked. Carey then suggested that he should have shown up with no pants instead. "That would have been hilarious. Just a pair of boxer shorts like…oh my god," the host said.

O'Halloran called Carey's bluff, and for the next round, he showed up wearing no pants to present an indoor seating package. Carey completely lost it upon seeing this and said, “James just lays it on the line man.”