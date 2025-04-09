ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show

This wasn't the first time O'Halloran did his bit to make the presentation look authentic.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing James O'Halloran having a great time on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | Priceisright)
Screenshot showing James O'Halloran having a great time on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | Priceisright)

The prizes on "The Price is Right" aren't just attractive for contestants and viewers to see, but once in a while, they give the cast an opportunity to have some fun while presenting what's on offer. Apart from posing as rockstars, driving swanky cars, and making viral dance reels, James O’Halloran showed how models on the show have a super chill job, where they even get paid to sit around doing nothing.

Screenshot showing James O'Halloran sitting on a swing set (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Screenshot showing James O'Halloran sitting on a swing set (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

During the episode, like any other, the models of the show were presenting prizes for which the contestants were to bid. Carey asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal details and features of the prize for the round. As the Price Is Right doors opened, there were three models, including O'Halloran, presenting an outdoor swing. While the male model seemed to be having a good time on the swing, the other two models were simply pushing it. Since he looked so happy, Gray cracked a joke at the end of his announcement, saying, "Two beautiful models" pushing the swing were not included in the package.

Screenshot showing the two models pushing James O'Halloran on the swing (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Screenshot showing the two models pushing James O'Halloran on the swing (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

Even Carey couldn't help but join in the fun. As the camera cut back to the host, Carey quipped, "Welcome to the show, James!" O'Halloran simply put his legs up on the swing and struck a relaxing pose in response to all the mockery.

 

This wasn't the first time O’Halloran chose to have some fun on the show. In another episode, the model played around with his costume to make everyone, including the host, rather hysteric. In the episode, O'Halloran was supposed to present a sea scooter and snorkeling gear. To make it look authentic, he stripped down to only swimming trunks, adorning a beach look. Looking at the model's stunning attire, Carey joked, “You ever rock up to work and realize you left your shirt at home?”

Screenshot showing a topless James O'Halloran. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing a topless James O'Halloran. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

While the bit was funny enough, the model took it to the next level when he came back to present a DJ set for another round. This time, not only was he fully clothed but he wore two shirts instead of one. “They gave me two shirts in case I lose it again,” he joked. Carey then suggested that he should have shown up with no pants instead. "That would have been hilarious. Just a pair of boxer shorts like…oh my god," the host said. 

 

O'Halloran called Carey's bluff, and for the next round, he showed up wearing no pants to present an indoor seating package. Carey completely lost it upon seeing this and said, “James just lays it on the line man.”

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
Fans expressed that the pressure of being in a studio must have been too much for the player.
1 hour ago
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
This wasn't the first time O'Halloran did his bit to make the presentation look authentic.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
NEWS
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
She was pointing to her t-shirt after spinning the wheel as if she had predicted it.
21 hours ago
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
NEWS
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
Host Drew Carey has also stepped in as an officiant for couples on the show before.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
The newest host of the show has done bizarre things to win over the fans of his predecessor.
1 day ago
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
NEWS
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
Even the cast, including Drew Carey was overjoyed by the 'Miracle' win of the player.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
NEWS
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
Jennings fiercely competed with Mayim Bialik who was the co-host of Jeopardy! at the time.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
3 days ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
4 days ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
4 days ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
5 days ago