Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"

Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.

As a standup comedian who even had his own sitcom and has hosted international events, Steve Harvey has a lot of friends in the TV industry, and he also hosts some of them on "Family Feud." During a "Celebrity Family Feud" episode, Harvey was hosting another television personality, Dr. Phil, but was in no mood to let him use his psychological tricks. He started proceedings with the question, “If a man swims nude in the ocean, what sea creature might mistake his manhood for food?” and Dr. Phil answered, "Well, I dated one of those in college. Barracuda." Harvey's gaze was fixed on his friend, and the camera turned towards the board showcasing fish/shark/jellyfish as the answer.

“That’s a fish, Phil. A barracuda is a fish," Harvey corrected his close friend, although he was irritated. "Anything besides fish.." the psychologist tried to talk himself out of the situation. However, the host wasn't buying the argument and said, “Hey, Doc Phil, listen to me. This ain’t how the game goes. We ain’t on your show, you don’t ask me nothin.'” With that single sentence, Harvey silenced the contestant, and the game went on.

Aside from such encounters on TV, the duo has been collaborating in the media industry. According to Variety, it was recently announced that Harvey has joined Dr. Phil's new TV venture, Merit Street Media, as a talent scout and production expert.

“Steve and I have been personal friends for over a decade, and it’s always the best experience when we work together,” Dr. Phil revealed in a statement. “It’s easy to say that he’s the funniest human I’ve ever met,” he added, before mentioning, “But his kindness and his passion to help others are really unmatched.” According to the media company's updated conditions, the host will also be an equity partner. Merit Street has obtained the rights to more than 300 episodes of Harvey's syndicated daytime chat show, "Steve," which went on air from 2017 to 2019.

“Partnering with my good friend on such an innovative network allows me to continue my mission of empowering and inspiring individuals through entertainment,” Harvey said. “The docu-style special highlighting the impactful work of the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is particularly close to my heart," he continued, before adding "I believe in the power of mentorship to transform lives and look forward to sharing this journey with viewers. The positive impact we can create together will be unlike anything seen before.”

According to The Desk, Dr. Phil strategically ended his deal with Paramount Global and CBS Media Ventures. A source revealed that the 21 seasons of "The Dr. Phil Show" will now be available on his new TV venture. “Bringing all 3,800-plus episodes under one roof at Merit TV aligns with our strategy to build and expand the next-generation media company centered on Dr. Phil’s internationally recognized brand.”