Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment

The star was stopped midway by his partner while fans loved the look.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Austin Theory on Wheel Of Fortune (Cover image source: Instagram/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Austin Theory on Wheel Of Fortune (Cover image source: Instagram/Wheel Of Fortune)

In its successful run of more than 40 years, 'Wheel of Fortune' has delivered iconic TV moments and also hosted celebrity guests owing to its evergrowing popularity. However, rarely has anyone turned up the heat as much as WWE star Austin Theory. The wrestling icon who appeared during a special WWE-themed week of the show, set social media ablaze with his flashy outfits. At one point, even veteran host, Pat Sajak wanted him to take his shirt off. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Austin Theory (@austin_theory)

 

Back in 2023, "Wheel of Fortune" conducted a special WWE tournament week, where each night, three regular players were paired with pro wrestlers. After initial days, the top three teams went head-to-head on Friday's episode to become the ultimate winner. In the first episode of the week, WWE stars, Bianca Belair, Theory, and Sonya Deville were paired with three non-wrestler contestants. Featuring alongside a player named Ray Simon, Theory wowed everyone on the sets with his bare-chested look. 

@wheeloffortune has anyone played wheel of fortune without a shirt on @wwe #wheeloffortune #patsajak #wwe #austintheory #awkwardmoments ♬ original sound - Wheel of Fortune

 

“You scared me there for a moment," Sajak joked after looking at the youngest U.S. champion in WWE history. “Some people would call you cocky but you're just confident. You guys gonna win, Mr. Confidence?” Pat asked. To which Theory replied that they were just there to talk trash and win some cash. Theory and his tag-teammate did win with the most amount of cash, ending the day with $24,500 before choosing “What are you Doing” category for the bonus round. But, they failed to solve the final puzzle and lost out on winning an additional $40,000.

The next day, when Theory and Ray made a comeback, the WWE star took things a notch higher by wearing a halter top cut off at his torso to display his abs. “I have to ask you. Did you have to work as hard as I did to get the abs in that kind of shape?" Sajak said looking at Theory's cut body. 

Screenshots showing Theory wearing a crop top on Wheel Of Fortune
Screenshots showing Theory wearing a crop top on Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: Instagram/Wheel Of Fortune)

While on the first day, the tag-team partners dominated the rounds, Friday's episode did not go well for them. While they were confident that they would go straight to the top, WWE diva Natalya and her partner Grant were the big winners of the episode.

Screenshots showing Theory's reaction to the team's loss
Screenshots showing Theory's reaction to the team's loss (Image source: Instagram/Wheel Of Fortune)

When Sajak announced the winners, Theory began to fake cry. The host then went up to the WWE champion to reassure him. “It’s gonna be fine, you did just fine. Earlier in the week, Ray won $24,850, another $5,000 tonight, $29,850," he said. “Thank you, thank you, we could buy you a full shirt,” Ray joked in response. Sajak then chimed in with his own joke, saying, “We’ll fill that in. We’re selling that on eBay, take it off," as Theory flashed his rock-hard abs.

The wrestler attempted to take the shirt off, but his partner stopped him.

Screenshots showing Theory flashing his abs (Image source: Instagram/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Theory flashing his abs (Image source: Instagram/Wheel Of Fortune)

The clip, posted to the game show’s official Instagram page, quickly went viral with fans sharing the same emotions as Sajak. "Austin Theory’s muscled body is flawless! I’d buy that T-shirt in a heartbeat! ❤️🔥💪🏻," @tiffy_ur_bff commented. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

"Austin in a cropped tee is what we like to see 💪🏾😂," @dominickjacorey added. 

Later in the episode, Grant and Natalya won out with an impressive $54,000. However, they too failed to solve the bonus round making it a winless week for the final round of the show.

