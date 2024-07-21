Waitress explains all the 'controversial' things she does to her customers and not everyone agrees

The server shared a list of five "controversial" things she does.

At a time when more and more Americans are getting tired of tips, a woman has sparked outrage by sharing the controversial things she does as a server. Restaurant goers expect good service especially when they are tipping 15 to 20% of the bill. However, viewers of server and TikTok creator @eatwithjeej argued that it may not be worth tipping at all.

In her video, which now has over 2.5 million views, the server shares a list of five controversial things she does, as she chops a watermelon. In the caption of the video, she clarifies that some of these aren't controversial. But that's up to the viewers and her customers to judge.

The first thing that the server doesn't do is bring drinks/water for customers unless they ask for it. While in almost all restaurants, water is served immediately after the guests are seated, @eatwithjeej believes it's wasteful. She justifies it by saying it is harder to carry as well, especially when there are "like three people."

The second controversial thing that the server does is always hand the check to the guy when there is a couple. She says in her experience it's always the guy who pays the bill, thus, she always hands it to them. She does mention that she tries to put it in the middle, but when there is no space, it's always the guy. She says even if they split the bill, it doesn't matter who you hand the check to.

The third thing she does is ignore customers. She says when customers call her to place their order and then take time to decide, she just walks away without saying a word. "I am not gonna say "'I'll be back'," she says in the video.

Coming to the fourth controversial thing, she says she doesn't give out extra napkins unless customers ask for them. Calling it wasteful again, the server says customers are already seated with the silverware and napkins, so giving them extra is not needed.

The last thing may not be controversial as it may be good for the customers. The creator says she likes to give inputs on what customers order and warns them of the dishes that aren't good. "If something is not good on the menu, I'll just give a little like [gesture]," she adds.

While the final item on the list seemed a little better, it didn't save her from all the outrage. Some viewers were furious with some of the things the creator said.

"Walking away without saying anything is insane," wrote user @raell.t. "Water is part of anticipating needs…helps you get a bigger tip. It's a little extra work but it’s not coming out of your paycheck if they don’t drink it," suggested another user @fxithvin.

Even some servers seemed to be shocked by the creator's actions. "As a server personally some of this is wild," commented user @they_envy_maddie04. Meanwhile, the majority of commentators felt the creator didn't deserve good tips. "That’s why I tip based on service," wrote user @jagdhd1574.

However, some servers did come out in support of their colleague. "the one's butthurt over this and calling you a bad server have never worked in a restaurant before," suggested user @walmartissa.

