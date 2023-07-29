Sergio Pérez, known by his nickname Checo, is a highly-successful Mexican Formula 1 driver competing for Red Bull Racing. With 32 podium finishes and six Grand Prix wins as of July 2023, Pérez has proven his mettle and earned a reputation as an exceptional wingman to his teammate and reigning F1 world champion, Max Verstappen. Throughout his career spanning 12 years in Formula 1, Pérez has showcased his strategic brilliance and remarkable wheel management on various circuits, per AUGUSTMAN.

Early life and career

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, on January 26, 1990, Sergio Pérez's racing journey began at the age of six in karting. His talent was quickly recognized by Escudería Telmex, a racing team owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Helú. Under their backing, Pérez climbed the ranks, racing in various championships such as the German Formula BMW ADAC series and the British Formula 3 Championship.

Turning into a Formula 1 Star

Pérez made his Formula 1 debut with the Sauber team in the 2011 season and secured three podium finishes in 2012. Subsequently, he joined McLaren and then Force India (later renamed Racing Point) before finally joining Red Bull Racing in 2021. With Red Bull, he achieved significant milestones, including his first F1 win at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Net worth of Sergio Perez: Salary, endorsements, and assets

Pérez's exact net worth is subject to speculation, with some sources estimating it to be around $30 million, while others place it closer to $50 million. He benefits from the long-term financial support of Carlos Slim Helú, whose net worth exceeds $100 billion.

In terms of salary, F1 drivers' compensation varies widely, ranging from $1 million to $55 million per season. Pérez earns a salary of $10 million, making him the joint sixth-highest earner in the 2023 F1 season. His contract with Red Bull Racing, signed in 2022, runs until 2024 and includes performance bonuses, which contributed to his total earnings of $26 million in the 2022 season.

Sponsors and brand endorsements

As one of Mexico's most popular sporting icons, Pérez enjoys numerous brand endorsements and partnerships. He is associated with companies like Telmex, a major Mexican telecom major, and INTERprotección, a leading insurance broker and risk-management corporation. Additionally, Pérez is the brand ambassador for Nescafé's Taster's Choice, a premium coffee in Mexico, and PATRÓN, a renowned Mexican tequila brand. He is also the tourism ambassador of his home state, Jalisco, and an investor in Kavak México, a prominent used car marketplace.

Assets owned by Sergio Perez

Pérez's car collection includes luxurious and high-performance vehicles like the McLaren P1, McLaren 720S, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, Porsche Panamera, BMW X7 SUV, and the prestigious Bugatti Chiron. Additionally, he owns a first-generation Honda NSX, which holds historical significance in Formula 1.

In terms of property, Pérez resides in a luxury condominium in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with his wife and three children. The residence boasts stunning views of the sea and mountains and includes a personal gym.

Charitable initiatives

In 2012, Pérez and his family founded the Checo Pérez Foundation, which aims to support orphans and children with cancer. The foundation carries out various programs for underprivileged children and works towards providing opportunities for a better future. Moreover, it aids Mexicans affected by natural disasters and has undertaken projects to construct houses for those displaced by earthquakes in Oaxaca.

