Brad Pitt has been a household name for over three decades now and his star power shows no signs of dimming. Thanks to his extremely good looks and undeniable charisma, he's been one of the most popular actors in the world. The 59-year-old has starred in some of the biggest and critically acclaimed films of all time.

From his early roles in "Thelma & Louise" and "A River Runs Through It" to his most popular films like "Fight Club," "Twelve Monkeys," and "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood," Pitt has consistently delivered memorable and award-winning performances.

Also Read: Unraveling the Financial Success of Lady Gaga and Her Astounding $320 Million Net Worth

Image Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Brad Pitt's Net Worth

The acclaimed film actor and producer boasts a net worth of a whopping $400 million. He is among the highest-paid entertainers, consistently commanding at least $20 million for major motion picture releases, per Celebrity Net Worth. Pitt's talent has earned him multiple Academy Award nominations, and he has clinched two Oscars. In 2014, he won an Academy Award as a Producer for "12 Years a Slave," which secured the Best Picture award. Subsequently, in 2020, he received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in "Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood."

Also Read: What We Know About Longest-Serving Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's Net Worth

Starting with a smaller part in the film "Hunk," Brad Pitt's early career included minor roles and appearances in movies like "No Way Out." However, it was his supporting role in "Thelma and Louise" that brought him to the forefront. He further gained acclaim for his performance in the Academy Award-winning film "A River Runs Through It" in 1992.

One of Pitt's career-defining roles came in the highly successful crime drama "Seven" in 1995, which grossed a staggering $327 million worldwide. His exceptional portrayal earned him both a Golden Globe award and an Academy Award nomination. Subsequently, he received more accolades for his role in "12 Monkeys."

Also Read: From Disney Darling to 'Spider-Man' Star, Here's How Zendaya Earned Her Millions

Image Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brad Pitt's commitment to his craft has led him to diverse roles, from climbing the Alps to stepping into the boxing ring and mastering accurate accents. Some of his noteworthy films include "Ocean's Eleven," "Troy," "Babel," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," "Fight Club," "World War Z," "Moneyball," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Continuing to expand his repertoire, Pitt has appeared in recent films like "Bullet Train" and "Babylon," and he is set to star in the upcoming American thriller, "Wolves." He reportedly charged around $25 million per role as of 2022, per Marca.

Brad's Biggest Box Office Successes

"World War Z" (2013) – $540 million

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019) – $374.3 million

"Troy" (2004) – $497.4 million

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (2005) – $478.2 million

"Ocean's Eleven" (2001) – $450.7 million

"Ocean's Twelve" (2004) – $363.4 million

"Seven" (1995) – $327 million

"Megamind" (2010) – $321.9 million (voice role)

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008) – $333.9 million

"Inglourious Basterds" (2009) – $321.5 million

Brad Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. Pitt walked away with $30 million, which is about $2 million more than Aniston got, per Cosmopolitan. Speculation about the reason for their breakup centered around rumors of Pitt's involvement with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star, Angelina Jolie.

Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After being in a relationship for nearly a decade, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014. However, their marriage eventually led to a divorce in 2019. The process of resolving custody and support issues for their six children, a combination of adopted and biological, continued for several years.

Before Instagram took over the internet, celebrities used to sell pictures of their children to magazines, which was quite common. Pitt and Jolie followed this trend when they welcomed their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, selling the photo rights to People and Hello! for a combined $7.6 million, as per Cosmopolitan. Similarly, when their twins Knox and Vivienne were born, they fetched an impressive $14 million by selling their first pictures to the same magazines. However, it's worth noting that Brad Pitt's net worth doesn't include this amount as they donated all the money to various charities.

Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The birth and success of Plan B Entertainment

In November 2001, Brad Pitt, along with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston, super producer Brad Grey and other executives, co-founded Plan B Entertainment. However, after their divorce, Brad bought Jennifer's stake in the company for an undisclosed amount. Fast forward to October 2022, Plan B made headlines with the revelation that they were selling a 60% stake to French media conglomerate Mediawan.

Plan B's movies grossed $3 billion globally on a $1 billion budget, with "World War Z" leading at $530 million, followed by "Troy" at $483 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here's How John Legend Reached His Impressive $100 Million Net Worth

Despite His Sacking From Fox News, Tucker Carlson Maintains a Net Worth of $30 Million