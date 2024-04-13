Here's how the Internet Reacted to Game Designers Paying $15,0000 a Month to an AI Artist

The rise of AI in the past couple of years has put the spotlight on everything it can do including generating artworks, while the blockchain boom has given more exposure to new-age artists, who can trade their work in the form of NFTs. These two are brought together by a card-trading game called Champions of Otherworldly Magic, but its developers have recently landed in a soup after revealing how much they pay their AI artist. Game designers argue that the AI's fast, high-quality, and consistent artwork outweighs any concerns about using traditional methods. Each card in the card-trading game is an NFT, which stands for unique and digitally owned cards. However, issues arose when it was revealed that the AI-generated artist responsible for the game's graphics made a staggering $15,000 a month for just 10 hours of labor.

We pay our AI artist 15,000 USD per month for exactly 10 hours of work.



Why? In that time, he still makes HUNDREDS of AMAZING bits of artwork - ASTRONOMICALLY FASTER than ANY team of traditional artists.



His art is 100% AI generated, yet it has no extra fingers, no generic… https://t.co/IlAhJ2pdnp pic.twitter.com/a2TJcLLhsP — Champions TCG 🔮 (@ChampionsTCG_) April 8, 2024

Also Read: Looking for Everyday Hacks to Save Money? Here's How Home Appliances Help you do so

A contentious debate was sparked by the disclosure of the AI artist's large monthly salary of $15,000 for barely 10 hours of work. Many agree that AI-generated images are efficient and of high quality. However, concerns regarding equity in the creative sector and the declining importance of human creativity are raised. In the comments, arguments for and against traditional craftsmanship clash with those supporting AI advancement. Worries within the digital art community deepen over concerns about authenticity, creative integrity, and the commercialization of art. The development team responds to criticism by highlighting the final product's quality and the artist's competence in defending their usage of AI art.

The developers' reasoning for using AI-generated photos is explained in the post. They say that the unidentified artist can create "hundreds of amazing artworks" far more quickly than a group of conventional artists could manage. The original post claims that the AI-generated art is perfect, devoid of any additional fingers or boring designs. It features a variety of styles, changes steadily, and—most importantly—resonates with the players of the game. The team disclosed in the comments that the artist they employed is an accomplished digital artist with fifteen years of expertise. They did not, however, reveal his true identity. Following the post's publication, the comments section became a war zone. The game developers and digital artists got into a heated argument and exchanged angry messages. The development team refused to back down in the face of criticism. They even invited actual artists to produce different interpretations of their collections. They pledged to pay these artists a portion of their earnings and royalties.

Image Source: Champions TCG | X

Also Read: Concerned About Medical Misinformation Online? Here are Red Flags to Watch out for

Given their support for AI and NFTs, some saw the developers as the bad guys, while others speculated that the whole dispute was a calculated publicity stunt for the card game. The situation with Champions of Otherworldly Magic shows how creativity and technology are tangled up in today's digital world. As people talk about it more, they are realizing it's important to think about the moral, artistic, and money-related issues that come with using AI and accepting NFTs in gaming and creativity.

More from MARKETREALIST

Employer's Insensitive Response to Woman Questioning Low Salary Goes Viral; Netizens React

Viral Video Shows Store Clerk Calling out Man Posing as Manager on Intercom; Internet Reacts