About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home

The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Meek Mill at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (L) and a representative image of a woman in prison (R) | (Cover image sources: Getty Images | Mike Coppola and Getty Images | Stock Photo)
Meek Mill at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (L) and a representative image of a woman in prison (R) | (Cover image sources: Getty Images | Mike Coppola and Getty Images | Stock Photo)

A custodial sentence can have a drastic impact on a woman’s life in many ways. In America, the criminal justice system often fails them with little or no support. However, many like rapper Meek Mill, have taken initiatives to help these women inmates. Back in 2022, Mill through his organization the REFORM Alliance, arranged for the bail of 20 women, incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. The alliance announced on Instagram that the initiative sought to help the inmates spend the holidays at home with their families as they couldn't afford the bail.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by REFORM Alliance (@reform)

 

According to a preliminary assessment from the Women's Justice Commission, over half or three out of four women in prisons are parents to minor children. Mill stated that holidays can be an "extremely challenging time" for families impacted by the criminal justice system. So he wanted to help the incarcerated women along with REFORM Alliance, which he launched with music mogul, Jay-Z in 2019.

Shawn
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter (L) and Meek Mill attend the launch of The Reform Alliance | (Image source: Getty Images | Kevin Mazur)

In a statement, Mill said his own experience with the criminal justice system encouraged him to make a donation. “It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, so I understand what these women and their families are going through,” he said in an Instagram post. The exact amount that the rapper contributed was not reported.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Rooks (@rdrooks)

 

Mill in his statement added that that no one should have to spend the holidays in jail, and no child should be without parents simply because they can't afford bail. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be in a position to help people. Apart from the bail, the women also received a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts, REFORM said. 

The REFORM Alliance aims to "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and well-being” according to its official website.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice report, the incarceration rate for women in the U.S. has been on an upward trend for several decades. The Women's Justice Commission found that women face distinct challenges and unique needs that go unaddressed. The report pointed out that prior to their incarceration, mothers in jail were more than twice as likely as fathers to be the sole or primary caretakers of their children. 

 

Apart from parental issues, the report elaborated on a plethora of other problems that women face in jail. It noted that women are much more likely than men to self-report sexual victimization by other incarcerated people. Furthermore, their needs regarding health and well-being largely remain unaddressed. Women are also disciplined at higher rates than men, often for small infractions in jails. 

Representative Image | Getty Images | Stock Photo
Representative Image showing a woman in prison | (Image source: Getty Images | Stock Photo)

Even after their release, women face distinct parenting, health, and financial challenges, which limit their chances of success in life ahead. Several organizations like the New York City-based non-profit, "Hour Children", have been working to specifically help women overcome such challenges. 

The council noted that while gender-responsive programs and diversion strategies have been deployed,  more research is needed to assess their effectiveness.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

