Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores

There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.

From concert tickets to the latest iPhone, online trends are dictating which products people desperately queue up for in the digital age. One such item is the viral Stanely cup, which took the world by storm, and now it's back on everyone's wish list, causing chaos all over again. On October 13, the exclusive limited edition 'Wicked Stanely Quencher Tumblers' dropped as part of a promotion for the movie. As soon as the tumblers hit stores fans started clamoring to get their hands on them. TikTok users Colleen and Maurmi (@colleenandmaurmi) claimed that customers narrowly avoided a heated brawl over the cups at a Target store.

The Wicked Stanley Cup Collab is going to be 𝘴𝘰 𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 🫧 pic.twitter.com/rAywNKIFH5 — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) September 29, 2024

Back in Style

The Stanley mugs are everywhere on TikTok, and the limited edition “Elphaba” green and “Glinda” pink cups, which are available in 40-ounce and 20-ounce sizes, are the most popular versions. “People went crazy over the Wicked Stanleys,” the caption of the video posted on the day of the launch read. The creator showed shoppers rushing into a Target store as soon as it opened to get their hands on the limited-edition Stanley cups.

Screenshots from the video showing the chaos for the Staley cups (Image source: TikTok/@colleenandmaurmi)

In the sped-up clip customers could be seen sprinting to the shelf where pink and green tumblers were stocked. People were hoarding the cups with some carrying five to six of them. As a result, nearly all the tumblers were gone in seconds.

“Did you see the people? Did somebody grab something out of your hand?” the creator asked the remaining shoppers after the commotion ended. She said that someone tried to grab something out of her child's hand.

Screenshots showing customers with their Stanely cups talking about their experience (Image source: TikTok/@colleenandmaurmi)

“Yeah, I was running,” one shopper replies. The Stanely cup fan added that someone asked them if there were any more tumblers available, right before they tried to take one out of their hand.

Another TikToker joked that they had “survived the Stanley wars” of 2024. “We fought for our lives; nobody got hurt," Jeremy (@jeremyizdope) said in his video.

The limited edition cups are also available on Target’s website. The 40-ounce version is selling for $55, while the 20-ounce is up for $35 in either color. The tumblers designed with glitter and pops of gold are inspired by the highly-anticipated movie, "Wicked" set to hit theatres in the U.S. on November 22.

A Never-Ending Craze

This isn't the first time that the quencher has caused a frenzy at stores. Earlier this year, the Valentine's Day limited edition became one of the most popular holiday gifts among Gen Z.

At the time as well, Target stores witnessed chaos as people raced to get the tumbler. In a video shared by creator Victoria Robino (@victoria_robino_26), customers were seen shoving and pushing each other to get to the cups.

The chaos got so out of hand, that Target had to place a limit of two tumblers per customer in Goodyear, Arizona. The exclusive Galentine’s Collection was offered in Cosmo Pink and Target Red variations, which were “sold out in less than four minutes," according to the creator.

Another video posted by Mikayla Dixon (@mk_b11) showed people waiting in a line outside of a Target location in Florida before the store even opened.

The creator shared that he was lucky enough to snag one of the cups after running straight to the shelves as soon as the doors opened.

