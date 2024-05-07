Woman Reveals Gen Z Workplace Trends in Hilarious Video; Some Gen Z Users ‘Feel Attacked'

This social media star from the business world is mocking how young generation employees (especially Gen Z employees) talk at work.

Natalie (@CorporateNatalie) used to work for a large corporation and now spends her time cracking jokes about working in an office. During the COVID-19 outbreak, she quit as a consultant at Ernst & Young to focus on creating humorous films for TikTok. Natalie mostly makes light of the typical nine-to-five workday in her videos. On TikTok, she has a huge fan base with over 908,000 followers. In 2023, she was even listed as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30.

Her office-related jokes are very popular. Natalie is trying something different now. She's mocking the way young people, particularly those in Generation Z, talk at work. In her films, she expresses what she wishes she could say to them in return. Her fans can't get enough of her humor.

Image Source: @corporatenatalie | TikTok

Natalie, the queen of work-from-home humor from California, acted out a conversation between a manager and a Gen Z employee in one incredibly famous video. She wrote, "Giving Gen Z feedback" as the caption. She began by stating, "So at work, we don't really 'do things for the plot,' we do things for the client, but not really for the plot." She was discussing how members of Generation Z interpret the expression "do it for the plot" to refer to acting without regard for the consequences.

Then, she made a joke about how Gen Z workers talk about unrelated topics in meetings, like revealing someone's divorce. She said, "Stopping the meeting to announce that Gypsy Rose's divorce felt a little bit like a false alarm, but I understand why that felt super urgent to you."

Natalie also teased them about their love for astrology, saying how they blame their work troubles on the planets. She said, "So HR told me we can't give you time off because Mercury is in retrograde, but if you're not feeling well, you can take sick days." She didn't forget to mention some quirky things Gen Z workers do in the office. Some of them attempted to "ground" themselves, she said, by taking off their shoes to "feel the Earth's vibrations." She made a joke about how the older partners might have felt a little awkward. Then, hinting that timing is everything, she made fun of a song they can't stop singing, "When I'm back in Chicago."

Finally, Natalie discussed the terms "high-key" and "low-key," which are frequently used by Generation Z. Playing along with their usage of these terminologies, she requested clarification while citing confusion.

One Gen Z said, "Feeling attacked."

Image Source: @corporatenatalie | TikTok

Another person commented, "Everything at work is for the plot."

Image Source: @corporatenatalie | TikTok

"I am crying! I literally have said these things," added another follower. And someone else just said, "Hahaha, all so good."

Microsoft had a good laugh as well!

Image Source: @corporatenatalie | TikTok

If you're aiming to fit in with Gen Z at work, here are some of the phrases they use and quirky things they do:

1. Do things for the plot: This means doing something just for the heck of it, without worrying about the outcome.

2. Blurt out trending topics: Gen Z folks tend to bring up random trending topics during meetings or chats.

3. Blame their work performance on the planets: They sometimes attribute their work struggles to the position of the planets, like Mercury being in retrograde.

4. Walk around barefoot: Some of them like to take off their shoes and feel the ground beneath their feet, a practice known as 'grounding.'

5. Sing: They might randomly burst into song, especially catchy tunes that they can't get out of their heads.

6. Say things are high-key concerning: When they describe something as 'high-key concerning,' they mean it's seriously worrying or intense.

Follow Natalie (@CorporateNatalie) on TikTok for more humorous work-related content and videos.