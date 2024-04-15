Mom's Christmas Gift Turns into $7 Million Jackpot for Daughter

In December 2023, Meghan Petaske received an extraordinary Christmas gift from her mother: a Daily Grand lottery ticket. Meghan and her partner, Cody Rudiger, waited until March 2024 before checking it. To their astonishment, they discovered they had won $7 million! Claiming their prize in St. Albert, Alberta, Meghan remarked, "Every year, my mom includes lottery tickets in our Christmas baskets." "With five of us, any one of us could have won!" Upon realizing the extent of their win, they were left speechless. "We had to print it out and correctly place the commas—we couldn't believe it!" she exclaimed.

Meghan and Cody's $7 million win opened up a world of possibilities. They're already discussing plans to use the money to pay off their student loans and buy their dream home. "It's surreal. I never thought I'd be a homeowner, but here I am!" Meghan exclaimed.

Cody echoed her sentiment, emphasizing the importance of managing their newfound wealth wisely. "We don't want to spend it all and have nothing left in 10 years!" he added. Despite their focus on financial stability, the couple also intend to indulge in some well-deserved enjoyment. "We've talked about traveling. Europe, Greece, and Spain would be amazing," Cody shared.

Meghan's mother purchased the winning ticket as part of a $20 Triple Pack at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Okotoks.

Daily Grand offers the chance to win big, with a top prize of $7 million, which Meghan and Cody's ticket hit. To win, they had to match five numbers plus the bonus number. Daily Grand draws take place every Monday and Thursday, with each ticket costing $3.

Winners who match five numbers plus the grand number have the option to receive $1,000 a day for life or a lump sum of $7 million. The couple opted for the lump sum, a common choice among big Daily Grand winners.

