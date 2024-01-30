Woman’s License Plate Numbers Lead To $50,000 Win in Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 Game

In an extraordinary stroke of luck, Markietta Robertson, a resident of Prince George's County, Maryland, turned her ordinary license plate into a ticket to fortune. After consistently using her license plate numbers as her lottery numbers, Robertson hit the jackpot in the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game, walking away with a whopping $50,000. Her winning strategy, which she had employed for over a year, finally paid off in a big way, per USA Today.

A customer at a 7-Eleven store checks the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Robertson’s moment of triumph arrived on January 12, 2024, when the very numbers she had been playing–inspired by her car's license plate–were drawn in the Pick 5 game. Describing the moment she discovered her win, Robertson recalls her uncontained excitement. “I was at home when I checked my tickets and I just hollered when I saw I hit,” she shared with the Maryland Lottery. Her immediate reaction was to verify the win using the Lottery app, followed by an elated celebration with her husband, James.

The story took an interesting turn at Marlton Liquors in Upper Marlboro, the store where Robertson purchased her lucky ticket. Upon visiting the store to confirm her prize, the conversation with the store employees led to a surprising revelation. Robertson had also placed a 50-cent 60-way Pick 5 box bet, winning an additional $400–a fact she had initially overlooked and nearly missed out on, as she had disposed of the ticket. “I just wasn’t thinking,” she admitted, recounting how she had to retrieve the ticket from the trash.

An advertisement for the Mega Millions lottery | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The Robertson couple visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on January 24, 2024, to claim their prize. With $50,400 in hand, Markietta has practical plans for her newfound wealth. She intends to use the money to pay off bills and save the remainder, ensuring a more secure financial future for her and her family.

Pick 5, the game that brought fortune to the Robertsons is a popular draw in the Maryland Lottery. It holds drawings twice daily from Monday to Friday, with an additional draw on weekends. The odds of winning the Pick 5 straight bet, as Robertson did, stand at 1 in 100,000, making her win all the more remarkable.

For those inspired by Robertson’s story and looking to try their luck, lottery tickets are widely available. They can be purchased at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. In addition, for those who prefer the digital route, tickets can be ordered online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in select U.S. states and territories.

Markietta Robertson’s story is not just about luck; it’s about consistency and the belief in her unique strategy. While the odds were slim, her determination and unique approach to selecting numbers paid off, proving that sometimes the most personal things can lead to extraordinary outcomes in the world of lottery games.

