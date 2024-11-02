ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true

Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Black Friday shoppers walk out of Walmart with a full shopping cart (Image source: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Black Friday shoppers walk out of Walmart with a full shopping cart (Image source: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Retail chains and e-commerce platforms are gearing up for the battle to attract customers during the holiday season with big discounts among other perks. As part of the festive push, multinational retail chain Walmart recently announced three separate sales between November and December for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Walmart is also introducing surprise deal drops, a new AI shopping assistant, and the return of the Walmart+ Early Access.

Televisions display Black Friday ads in Walmart on Thanksgiving night (Image source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Televisions display Black Friday ads in Walmart on Thanksgiving night (Image source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

What's in Store at Walmart?

Walmart's first deal or “Event One” will be available online on Monday, November 11 (Veterans Day), according to the official press release. Walmart+ members will have early access to the deals which will be open for all Walmart customers later that day. The in-store deals will begin on Friday at 6 a.m. local time at every Walmart store.

A man shops for a television in Walmart on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday (Image source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
A man shops for a television in Walmart on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday (Image source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The second event, or “Event Two,” will take place during the week in which Black Friday falls. Like the first event, all Walmart customers will then have access to the deals in the evening that day. On Black Friday, all in-store shoppers can take advantage of Walmart Black Friday deals starting at 6 a.m. local time. The third and final event will take place on Cyber Monday. The deals will go live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, for Walmart+ members. All other customers can then take advantage of the deals online or on the app, starting at 8 p.m.

Shoppers walk the aisles of Wal-Mart for Black Friday deals (Image source: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Shoppers walk the aisles of Wal-Mart for Black Friday deals (Image source: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The press release added that Walmart has all the “must-have gifts from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, LEGO, Dyson, Reebok, Levis and so many more.” According to CNET and WDSU, the best deals will offered on TCL TVs, Apple Watches, Apple AirPods (2nd gen), Apple iPad Mini (6th gen), LEGO Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable, Apple iPhone 13, and more. 

A customer walks past televisions on display in a Walmart Supercenter (Image source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A customer walks past televisions on display in a Walmart Supercenter (Image source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Further Sweetening the Deal 

Apart from the three mega sale events, Walmart is also offering its paid Walmart+ annual membership for $49. The 50% discount on the membership price is valid until December 2, the news release said. This deal offers customers a chance to secure access to Walmart's exclusive deals and discounts for Christmas shopping as well.

 

Members enjoy “a full year of benefits such as free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings on dining, fuel, and travel, free video streaming, and more," the release said. Furthermore, Walmart is making changes to its "Early Morning" deliveries as well. The company announced that the service will begin at 6 a.m. and Express Deliveries will reach customers within 30 minutes.  

An AI Assistant

The chain retailer also announced that it will continue to expand the beta testing of its generative AI-powered shopping assistant. According to Walmart, the assistant will help customers "discover, evaluate, and decide" which products would be the best for them.

IPad Displaying Walmart Web Site (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
IPad Displaying Walmart Web Site (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

"It will respond to customers in natural, free-flowing conversations, thereby enhancing their shopping experience," the release mentioned. The company added that the generative AI tool will offer a more personalized platform for shoppers, predicting the "type of holiday-related content" that shoppers would want to see during sale events or for the specific season.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
WALMART
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
4 hours ago
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
ECONOMY & WORK
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
People will receive a share of the massive settlement based on the number of bars that they bought between the given dates.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
The expert that Harrison consulted gave valuations that were closer to what the seller was asking for.
7 hours ago
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
ECONOMY & WORK
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
O'Leary's comments are backed by data showing how a vast majority of Americans need coffee to kick-start their day.
1 day ago
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
4 days ago
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
4 days ago
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
4 days ago
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
While Rubush had guessed the word within 10 seconds, the 4-5 second pause she took before saying "WORD" cost her dearly.
5 days ago
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
Although the co-founder did walk away with an investment, O'Leary had some harsh words for him.
6 days ago
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
6 days ago
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
COSTCO
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
The woman tested the limits of the retail club's return policy and came out successful.
6 days ago
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
ECONOMY & WORK
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.
7 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
The expert asked the seller to explain the story behind the memorabilia before making a rare decision.
Oct 25, 2024
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
His girlfriend grew concerned about the amount of money he was spending.
Oct 25, 2024
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
Hiring of college grads has also gone down by 6% and is set to drop further according to surveys.
Oct 24, 2024
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
COSTCO
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
There's also an ideal time to visit for those who want to try out the maximum number of samples.
Oct 24, 2024
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
The creator explains that cracking product codes is the key to understanding the value of items.
Oct 23, 2024
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
ECONOMY & WORK
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
Adam Cohen has made a name for himself in the world of tech and advertising, proving that age is no barrier to innovation.
Oct 22, 2024
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
ECONOMY & WORK
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
The family had to spend hours sharing pictures of the gift cards to resolve the issue with Disney.
Oct 22, 2024