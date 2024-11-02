Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true

Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.

Retail chains and e-commerce platforms are gearing up for the battle to attract customers during the holiday season with big discounts among other perks. As part of the festive push, multinational retail chain Walmart recently announced three separate sales between November and December for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Walmart is also introducing surprise deal drops, a new AI shopping assistant, and the return of the Walmart+ Early Access.

Televisions display Black Friday ads in Walmart on Thanksgiving night (Image source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

What's in Store at Walmart?

Walmart's first deal or “Event One” will be available online on Monday, November 11 (Veterans Day), according to the official press release. Walmart+ members will have early access to the deals which will be open for all Walmart customers later that day. The in-store deals will begin on Friday at 6 a.m. local time at every Walmart store.

A man shops for a television in Walmart on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday (Image source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The second event, or “Event Two,” will take place during the week in which Black Friday falls. Like the first event, all Walmart customers will then have access to the deals in the evening that day. On Black Friday, all in-store shoppers can take advantage of Walmart Black Friday deals starting at 6 a.m. local time. The third and final event will take place on Cyber Monday. The deals will go live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, for Walmart+ members. All other customers can then take advantage of the deals online or on the app, starting at 8 p.m.

Shoppers walk the aisles of Wal-Mart for Black Friday deals (Image source: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The press release added that Walmart has all the “must-have gifts from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, LEGO, Dyson, Reebok, Levis and so many more.” According to CNET and WDSU, the best deals will offered on TCL TVs, Apple Watches, Apple AirPods (2nd gen), Apple iPad Mini (6th gen), LEGO Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable, Apple iPhone 13, and more.

A customer walks past televisions on display in a Walmart Supercenter (Image source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Further Sweetening the Deal

Apart from the three mega sale events, Walmart is also offering its paid Walmart+ annual membership for $49. The 50% discount on the membership price is valid until December 2, the news release said. This deal offers customers a chance to secure access to Walmart's exclusive deals and discounts for Christmas shopping as well.

Introducing Walmart+



Our new membership program that brings together in-store PLUS online benefits like only Walmart can.



+ Fuel discounts

+ Faster in-store checkout

+ Unlimited deliveryhttps://t.co/Ux0f3o4I9D pic.twitter.com/VwSN0GadH5 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) September 1, 2020

Members enjoy “a full year of benefits such as free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings on dining, fuel, and travel, free video streaming, and more," the release said. Furthermore, Walmart is making changes to its "Early Morning" deliveries as well. The company announced that the service will begin at 6 a.m. and Express Deliveries will reach customers within 30 minutes.

An AI Assistant

The chain retailer also announced that it will continue to expand the beta testing of its generative AI-powered shopping assistant. According to Walmart, the assistant will help customers "discover, evaluate, and decide" which products would be the best for them.

IPad Displaying Walmart Web Site (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

"It will respond to customers in natural, free-flowing conversations, thereby enhancing their shopping experience," the release mentioned. The company added that the generative AI tool will offer a more personalized platform for shoppers, predicting the "type of holiday-related content" that shoppers would want to see during sale events or for the specific season.