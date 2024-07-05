5 sizzling side hustles to boost your summer income

Whether you are a fairly new entrepreneur or have been at it for years, these businesses should appeal to you.

Summer is here and hustlers are harnessing the hot weather to score some extra cash. These side hustles are fun and help one capitalize on the time when humans hardly like to stay indoors. While some traditional seasonal businesses have stood the test of time, a few ventures have just been added to the list after proving lucrative in the past few years. Let's take a look.

Food Truck | Artem Saranin

Whether you are a fairly new entrepreneur or have been at it for years, this business should appeal to you, as it is not only a great way to expand your existing business but also a good option for people starting out. The crucial thing to choose is the location as it will affect your profit margin to quite an extent. Head to a busy beach, or maybe outside a sports facility where children flock each day, in the summer. According to Foodiv, the monthly profit margin for a food truck business will range between $10,000 to $50,000, depending on the location.

Pixabay | Pexels

It's a great business, if you have a spare pool or do not mind to go public with your own pool. This business doesn't require a lot of effort and can earn you profits pretty much, instantly. You can list your swimming pool for rent on Swimply, a platform that invites pool owners to create a profile showing pools for rent. However, it's important to understand that renting the pool also means looking into zoning restrictions, increasing pool maintenance, and looking at possible legal issues like a pool accident. According to DIYPoolandspas, the annual revenue from a rent-out pool is approximately $100,000 a year.

Eric Sanman | Pexels

If you are somebody who loves spending warm weather months outside amid the beauty of nature, then you can sign up to be a guide. However, this also requires you to be savvy with hikes, and camping experiences have first aid training, and more. So, if you love leading small or large trips in the wilderness this business can help you earn some extra cash this summer. Consider getting a Wilderness First Responder First Aid certification, and you will be ready to go. As per ZipRecruiter, the average salary would be $9,749/month.

Image Source: Photo by Vishnu R Nair |Pexels

While events happen around the year, these hot weather months are known to be packed with open-air shows and concerts. As per sidehusl.com, companies like Celeste Durve, CEO of TheViperGirls are currently hiring staff for events like the Rolling Stones and Blink-182 concerts. According to indeed.com, the hourly pay for working in a concert is around $15 to $21. So if you love fast jobs which can be a bit stressful but also fun, then working on a concert is the best option for you.

Pexels | Kampus Production

If you are not planning to take a trip in your RV this summer, then you might as well rent your RV. RVs have been a huge hit since the COVID-19 pandemic and still continue to appeal to many. So if you are willing to rent it, you can simply click some pictures of the RV and upload them on platforms like Outdoorsy and RVShare. According to AOWANDERS, the rent of your RV will depend on the class. If you have a Class A RV, then the nightly rental will be around $175-$325, which you can get around $100 to $225 for a Class B RV.