British woman shows how much food $100 gets you and yes, Americans can't believe it

The viral video features a huge amount of food and personal hygiene products bought at an Aldi in the U.K.

Eating out has become extremely expensive here in the US, but buying groceries is not an inexpensive affair either. If you aren't already feeling bad about the size of the chunk taken out from your salary for groceries each month, then this TikTok video where an English mum buys $100 worth of groceries, which is around €73 in the UK, will do it for you.

The TikTok creator, @lolcrusher_ spared major envy in a viral video that features a huge amount of food and personal hygiene products bought at an Aldi in the U.K.

TikTok | lolcrusher_

The mum stitched her video with another video, where a woman can be seen saying, " Show me what $100 worth of food looks like for you..."

The video then cuts to the English mum who goes on to show all the stuff that she was able to buy for just $100.

"So $100 is around 70 pounds at the minute, I've just done my weekly food shopping at Aldi, I spent 73 pounds so I'm gonna show you what I got," she says at the beginning of the video.

The video then shows her Kitcher counter covered with groceries. "I've just unpacked it all ... as you can see I got a lot, but, let's break it down," she says before the video shows the groceries items lined on the Kitchen counter in a closeup shot.

"So you've got chicken breast, sausages, ham, pepperoni, chicken wings, and a free-range chicken. Yogurts, halloumi, smoothie, milk. Just some bits for the fridge, [unintelligible], cole slaw, hummus, olives, seafood sticks, garlic bread," she says while showing all the things.

Millie | TikTok

"Some freeze bits, I'm gonna make McDonald's breakfast on Sunday," she says, pointing to some pre-packaged egg and sausage muffin sandwiches, along with miniature ice cream bars, hash browns, frozen Yorkshire puddings, what appears to be a bag off of of of of chicken nuggets, and a package of a "crispy" something that has its name covered up by the desserts," she continues.

The groceries also include a batch of dry goods which include, rice, a bottle of olive oil, egg noodles, tomato sauce, and canned spaghetti.

Sarah | TikTok

People in the comment section simply couldn't believe their eyes. "In CA, I can fit $100 worth of groceries in two small reusable grocery bags," read one of the top comments while another writes, "I am going to make a point to go to an Aldi and get every single thing you have here and show you how much it costs in the US."

The US is not the only place that has been affected by inflation, UK is still affordable as compared to the UK. According to the Cost of Living.com, the cost of living in the United Kingdom is 12.0% lower than in the United States which doesn't include rent. As per the report, Grocery prices in the United Kingdom are a whopping 24.0% lower than in the United States, which makes sense looking at her TikTok creator @lolcrusher's grocery haul!

For more such videos, follow, @lolcrusher_ on TikTok.