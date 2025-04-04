ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'

She is, perhaps, the only contestant to have appeared on the popular game show twice.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing two-time "The Price is Right" contestant Sabrina McGee (L) and Drew Carey (R). (Image credit: YouTube | WTVR CBS 6 and Price Is Right)
Thousands of people dream about being asked to “come on down” on 'The Price is Right.' Many look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But why should you settle for one when you could have two? Perhaps that was the mentality Sabrina McGee had as she appeared on the show on two different occasions. One was back in 2007 (in the late great Bob Barker’s final year as host), and the next one came almost a decade later.

via GIPHY

 

Contestants on the popular game show are not chosen at random, as the showrunners might lead viewers to believe. There is a screening process before the recording begins, and only the shortlisted individuals are called to the stage. They usually look for someone with an energetic personality and wearing something unique. That is what McGee believes helped her appear on the show twice. Her t-shirt had all the names of the people she wanted to give a shout-out to while spinning the big wheel.

Screenshot showing the shirt the contestant wore on
Screenshot showing the shirt the contestant wore on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | WTVR CBS 6)

“As I'm spinning the wheel, they say, ‘Do you want to say hi to someone?’ So, I did not want to leave anyone out,” McGee said, as per a 6 News Richmond report. “Once you get up there, you get kind of nervous and tongue-tied." She then spoke about the kind of contestants showrunners usually prefer. This would give future hopefuls a chance to act that way and hopefully be part of the show.

via GIPHY

 

“When you get in that room with those producers, give it all you got. Show them that you are a good contestant,” she explained. “They want someone with energy and is positive.” Regardless of all that, what McGee achieved is truly incredible. Getting to appear on a game show like “The Price is Right” once is hard enough. But she went ahead and did it twice.

 

It’s one thing to appear on the popular game show twice, but what’s even better is to win on the show multiple times. That’s what happened with a contestant named Eliot, who might have appeared on the show only once but won big twice. It happened as he was spinning the big wheel. The rules of the game are simple. A contestant has to come as close as possible to the dollar mark without going over with two attempts.

If their two spins add up to a dollar, they win $1,000. If they get the dollar on their first try, they win $1,000 and have the chance to win $25,000 if it lands on the same mark again. Eliot spun for the first time and turned away as he gave a shoutout to his loved ones. It landed on the dollar mark, and the contestant was beside himself. He threw himself on the ground and tried to do the worm dance in celebration.

 

Now, it was time for him to spin the wheel again. Winning $25,000 in this game is no easy feat. Few people have ever managed to pull it off, and Eliot was one of them. This time, however, he did not fall to the floor in celebration. 

