ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune

He found the gold coin from the "world's most valuable shipwreck."
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of a treasure of Roman gold and silver coins | Getty Images | stock photo
Representative image of a treasure of Roman gold and silver coins | Getty Images | stock photo

A scuba diver found a rare gold coin from the "world's most valuable shipwreck" while treasure hunting in the ocean. Zach Moore, an engineer at Mel Fisher's Treasures, found the coin off the Florida Keys where the ill-fated Nuestra Senora de Atocha, sank about 400 years ago. The salvage company shared that it was the first gold coin found in the last 20 years, and it is only the 121st coin found from the wreck. Given the incredible find, the company estimated its value to be worth a whopping $98,000, as per a company blog post.

 

Back in 1622, the Nuestra Senora de Atocha was sailing from the New World to Spain when it was hit by a hurricane and tragically sank with 260 people onboard. Only five of the crew survived. The galleon was loaded with several precious items. It contained about 40 tons of gold and silver and around 70 pounds of Colombian emeralds, some of the finest and most expensive in history, as per Maritime Executive.

Spanish salvors tried to recover the precious cargo but failed as the hatches were locked tight. Furthermore, a second hurricane destroyed the shipwreck and it was nearly lost forever. In 1969, Mel Fisher started looking for the treasure of Atocha in the deep sea. 

Captain Andy Matroci (R), of Mel Fisher Treasures, shows two gold bars and several silver coins to his son | Getty Images | Photo by Rob O'Neal
Captain Andy Matroci (R) of Mel Fisher Treasures shows two gold bars and several silver coins to his son | Getty Images | Photo by Rob O'Neal

After a few successful finds, he established a crew that went on to find several silver bars and give off the ship's cannons that matched all the paperwork. As they discovered more precious items, in 2014, the Nuestra Senora de Atocha was declared the world's most valuable shipwreck by the Guinness Book of World Records. 

The most recent discoverer, Zach Moore, Mel Fisher’s Treasures is the son of Bill Moore, who was one of the original discoverers of the shipwreck more than three decades ago. On his hunt in July 2021, Moore discovered the gold coin 30 feet deep in the water. 

“There’s nothing like finding treasure first of all, but there’s nothing like finding gold,” Moore told the Miami Herald. He added that the coin he found looks and feels exactly the same as the day the ship went down, 400 years ago.

Screenshot from the Twitter post | Twitter | @Melfisher.com
Screenshot from the Twitter post | Twitter | @Melfisher.com

“It’s quite an incredible find,” said Kim Fisher, the president and CEO of Mel Fisher’s Treasures. The coin adds to the tally of 120 coins that the company has retrieved and it is the only one found in the past two decades. The newest coin was put on Mel Fisher’s Treasures store till May 2022 after its discovery. 

After a 16-year-long search, Mel Fisher crew struck gold and silver, emeralds, and more for the first time on July 20, 1985. Known as “the golden crew,” the company's divers have millions of dollars worth of sunken treasure held by the Atocha.

As per the Daily Mail, in 2011, divers from Mel Fisher's Treasures recovered a gold ring that housed an emerald stone worth $500,000.  Further in 2015, they found 40 valuable items including a money chain, gold bars, and an emerald-encrusted cross. Most of these items were put up for auction on the 30th anniversary of the company, and collectively fetched over $2 million, according to The Guardian.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
He found the gold coin from the "world's most valuable shipwreck."
1 hour ago
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
NEWS
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
The man even promised that he would make them $96 billion in profits.
2 hours ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
5 hours ago
Your boyfriend could qualify as dependent for tax purposes — make sure you meet these 4 criteria
NEWS
Your boyfriend could qualify as dependent for tax purposes — make sure you meet these 4 criteria
There are ways to claim dependents for certain people in your life, including your boyfriend. The IRS has four factor that must be met. We have all the details.
16 hours ago
Someone pretending as Brad Pitt conned two women out of $360,000, promised a 'great future together'
NEWS
Someone pretending as Brad Pitt conned two women out of $360,000, promised a 'great future together'
Following the incident, Brad Pitt's representative has issued a warning to all fans.
1 day ago
Few hackers almost stole $1 billion from a bank. They were stopped because of a simple typo
NEWS
Few hackers almost stole $1 billion from a bank. They were stopped because of a simple typo
While five transactions were worth about $80 million, one payment order worth $20 million didn't clear.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek once swapped shows and pulled off the greatest TV prank no one saw coming
NEWS
Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek once swapped shows and pulled off the greatest TV prank no one saw coming
Back in 1997, during a special episode of "Wheel of Fortune" 1997, Trebek took the stage to host the show.
1 day ago
Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars
What's Judy “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
1 day ago
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag
NEWS
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag
Vance claims that the Biden administration's policies have pushed grocery prices over the edge with eggs costing $4 a dozen.
2 days ago
Teacher shows Kendrick Lamar video in class. Now, a Connecticut town has to pay $100,000 because of it
NEWS
Teacher shows Kendrick Lamar video in class. Now, a Connecticut town has to pay $100,000 because of it
The lawsuit claimed that a student suffered emotional distress and PTSD due to the violent scenes.
2 days ago
What Michael Jordan earns from his Air Jordan brand surpasses even the wildest estimates
NEWS
What Michael Jordan earns from his Air Jordan brand surpasses even the wildest estimates
How much does Michael Jordan make from Jordans? See what the NBA alum has reportedly earned from his lucrative shoe deal with Nike.
2 days ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
3 days ago
Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
NEWS
Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
In Georgia, the maximum fine for traffic violations and misdemeanor was $1,000 and $5,000 in cases of aggravated misdemeanor
3 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside
NEWS
Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside
"Detective O'Neal" was walking around in LA when he found the soccer legend's wallet.
4 days ago
United Airlines once faced a $180 million loss. All they did was refuse to pay for a broken guitar
NEWS
United Airlines once faced a $180 million loss. All they did was refuse to pay for a broken guitar
The incident damaged the airline's reputation causing a 10% drop or a $180 million loss in the stock market.
4 days ago
Storage Wars buyer found some paintings inside his $3,600 locker. Then, an expert told him its real value
NEWS
Storage Wars buyer found some paintings inside his $3,600 locker. Then, an expert told him its real value
The locker contained original works of Mexican artist and photographer Frank Gutierrez.
4 days ago
Michelle Obama shows up at Costco promoting a new product that the kids are going to love
COSTCO
Michelle Obama shows up at Costco promoting a new product that the kids are going to love
According to reports, the former first lady is the co-founder and a strategic partner of Plezi Nutrition.
4 days ago
Jeff Bezos could easily end U.S. hunger with his massive wealth as per estimates. But would he?
NEWS
Jeff Bezos could easily end U.S. hunger with his massive wealth as per estimates. But would he?
How much money could Jeff Bezos give everyone in the world? See statistics about the Amazon founder’s massive net worth and how it could be spent.
4 days ago
The prize money for 'Family Feud' is still the same as it was in 2001 and yes, it's awfully low
NEWS
The prize money for 'Family Feud' is still the same as it was in 2001 and yes, it's awfully low
The iconic show first aired in 1976, and at the time, the maximum prize for the Fast Money round was $5,000.
5 days ago
Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle
NEWS
Prince Harry gets $10 million inheritance from Royals that might help him 'afford' his lifestyle
Prince Harry received the inheritance from his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.
5 days ago