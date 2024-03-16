As TikTok Faces a Possible Ban, Here's How it Restricts Freedom of Expression Among Employees

TikTok has evolved into a popular social media platform where people can express their opinions and have open discussions about every aspect of life from politics to finance. Recently TikTok users also came out in support of the platform when a bill that could pave the way for a ban on it was passed in the US. But while others defend it as a space for free speech and expression, TikTok has enacted a strict policy that bars both current and former employees from criticizing the platform. It has explicitly stated that negative comments about the company, its affiliates, or fellow employees could lead to the forfeiture of restricted stock units (RSUs), a key component of the compensation structure.

As reported by Fortune, TikTok's shareholder agreement outlines the provision, indicating that RSU holders are explicitly prohibited from making "critical, adverse, or disparaging" remarks about the company. Violating this clause, the agreement specifies, could result in the immediate forfeiture of all restricted share units held by the employee.

The policy gained public attention when Patrick Spaulding Ryan, a former employee, raised concerns about the disparagement clause on his LinkedIn profile. He revealed that he was excluded from TikTok's recent buyback offer for both current and former employees, leading him to believe that he is now a target for the company.

This development comes at a time when TikTok faces increased scrutiny, particularly in the United States. Former President Donald Trump has labeled the Chinese social media app a national security threat, but at the same time, he acknowledged the potential negative consequences of banning it, including potential benefits to competitors like Facebook.

The backdrop of this statement coincides with U.S. lawmakers considering a bill that would compel TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest the app within six months. The app, widely used by almost 170 million Americans, has become a focal point of discussions regarding its ownership and potential risks.

"I'm not looking to make Facebook double the size. And if you ban TikTok, (then) Facebook and others, but mostly Facebook, will be a big beneficiary. And I think Facebook has been very dishonest," remarked Trump.

TikTok, in response to concerns about data security, has assured the U.S. Congress that it is not under the control of the Chinese government. "There is no truth to the claim that TikTok has made U.S. user data available to the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese Communist Party has neither direct nor indirect control of ByteDance or TikTok," the company said in a statement.

Recent intelligence reports have raised alarms, suggesting that TikTok accounts associated with a Chinese propaganda arm targeted candidates from both political parties during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

As TikTok encounters growing scrutiny and regulatory pressures, the decision to implement strict policies regarding employee criticism reflects the challenges the platform faces in maintaining trust and credibility.

"We welcome the opportunity to set the record straight about TikTok, ByteDance, and the commitments we are making to address concerns about U.S. national security before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. By sharing details of our comprehensive plans with the full committee, Congress can take a more deliberative approach to the issues at hand," a spokesperson said.

