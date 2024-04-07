All About the $11 Scented Candle at Walmart That Smells the Same as Rihanna's Favorite Perfume

Scented candles have become a popular accessory for homes across the globe, but can they replace expensive fragrances sought after by celebrities. Turns out that is possible and this has sparked the sudden surge in online popularity for the $11 Better Homes & Gardens Amber & Saffron Candle. According to social media users and Walmart customers, its smell bears an uncanny resemblance to a luxurious and pricey perfume called Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

This particular fragrance holds a special place in the hearts of celebrities like Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo, with price tags ranging from $205 to an eye-watering $645 for the largest bottle. In contrast, the Walmart candle that's flying off the shelves comes at just a little over $10.

With its tantalizing scent and a price tag of just $11, you can get this candle for every room of your home. "Imagine your entire home smelling like Baccarat Rouge 540," a TikTok user remarked. "The Amber & Saffron scent is very similar to Baccarat. It smells incredibly beautiful!" said a Walmart customer.

So, what does this sought-after remind users of? Described by the brand as possessing "Breezy jasmine facets, radiant saffron boosting the ambergris mineral notes, and the woody tones of freshly-cut cedar," the perfume embodies a refreshing blend of scents.

Similarly, the candle offers notes of amber, almond, jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, and santal. It gravitates towards warmer, muskier tones, catering to those who appreciate snug, inviting fragrances.

Beyond its scent, the candle is housed in an ombre red-tinted glass jar topped with a wooden lid, adding a touch of sophistication to any space. Moreover, its double-wick design ensures a prolonged burning duration and minimizes tunneling. Many people rave about the candle, often unaware of its connection to Baccarat.

"It has a fantastic scent that's warm and inviting, adding depth to a room without overwhelming it," praised one buyer. "Even leaving the lid off, it still fills the room with a lovely fragrance."

"With its double wick, this candle lasts for hours. The scent is so lovely and spreads throughout my kitchen/living room area without being too strong (which is great for my migraines)," shared another impressed customer. "This candle smells divine!" someone else exclaimed.

"It's very fragrant, even when not lit ... I especially love the decorative wooden lid," added another buyer. "I was disappointed with the way it burned. I expected the double wick to ensure even melting across the top better than a single wick, but unfortunately, it didn't, even after burning for a while," another individual stated.

Walmart often surprises with excellent dupes that rival high-end products. The Better Homes & Gardens Amber & Saffron Candle stands as a prime example, offering a luxurious scent reminiscent of a pricey perfume at a fraction of the cost. It highlights that quality finds are indeed available if you're willing to explore.

So, next time you're at Walmart, keep an eye out for hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

