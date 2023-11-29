What Is the Winklevoss Twins' Net Worth?

Name The Winklevoss Twins Net Worth $1.6 Billion Sources of Income Venture Capital Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 21, 1981 Age 42 years Nationality United States of America Profession American Olympians, Entrepreneurs, and Venture capitalists

The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are distinguished American Olympians, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. They were also the early investors in Bitcoin. They gained widespread recognition for their involvement in a high-profile legal dispute with Mark Zuckerberg over the alleged theft of their ConnectU concept. As of 2023, their combined net worth stands at approximately $1.6 billion.

The twins' sources of income include their business ventures and investments. They are the founders of Winklevoss Capital Management, Gemini Cryptocurrency, and Harvard Connection. The brothers also own Block-Fi and Nifty Gateway.

Career

Their journey started with the creation of HarvardConnect, an early social media site designed to facilitate student connections, co-founded with Divya Narendra. Despite its limited adoption, Mark Zuckerberg's introduction of the inaugural version of Facebook quickly overshadowed the platform. Undeterred, the Winklevoss twins established Winklevoss Capital Management, an investment firm supporting early-stage startups.

In 2013, the twins initiated their Bitcoin journey by investing $11 million to acquire 110,000 Bitcoin. Their financial success came with this investment, currently owning 1% of all Bitcoin (around 180,000 Bitcoin). Acquiring Bitcoin at $100 per unit in 2013, their investment has surged to a staggering $1.2 billion, with the twins retaining their entire Bitcoin holdings. They also possess substantial Ethereum and operate the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini.

In 2003, following Victor Gao's suggestion, the Winklevosses and Narendra invited Zuckerberg to join HarvardConnection. Despite prior progress by HarvardConnection programmers, Zuckerberg entered into an oral contract with the Winklevosses and Narendra during a meeting. He allegedly agreed to finish HarvardConnection's programming and become a partner. Zuckerberg received access to the unfinished website and code. By 2004, Zuckerberg launched Facebook, leading to the Winklevoss twins' filing a lawsuit against the business mogul.

The twins own a luxury mansion in Los Angeles worth $18 million. The house spans 8,000 square feet and features 5 bedrooms.

The twins were raised in New York and Connecticut. Their collaboration began at age 13, learning HTML and creating a web page company. In June 2002, their older sister, Amanda, passed away following cardiac arrest. Despite the personal challenges, their academic and entrepreneurial pursuits continued.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss | Getty Images | Photo by Harry How

Did the Winklevoss twins go to the Olympics?

The two competed in the men's pair rowing event at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Are the Winklevoss twins married?

The famous twin brothers are not married. They are extremely private and their personal lives are kept under wraps.

