ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy

There have been incidents when people went too far with celebrations and even ended up hurting themselves.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Host Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show (Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Host Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show (Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“The Price is Right” has been one of the most unpredictable game shows on American television for decades, and is known for bizarre prizes as well as over-the-top celebrations. Due to such an environment, showrunners have measures in place to deal with incidents such as contestants urinating in their pants. As per The Mirror, one of the show’s producers recently revealed what the correct procedure to deal with such a situation was.

Mike Richards, an executive producer of the show, has seen all kinds of things happen to contestants, including serious injuries. While urinating might not be as serious, it certainly is highly embarrassing for the contestant and the show. It’s an exciting feeling to be called onto the stage and people tend to go overboard when they win a substantial amount of money.

 

Contestants might end up wetting their pants in the excitement and that’s when the emergency protocol would be set in motion. “When I got there, they had a system in place in case someone peed their pants. I never saw it happen, but there were curtains and a blow dryer and [a] pair of sweats just in case since we'd have to get on with the show,” Richards revealed. One may sincerely hope that such a moment is never telecast on national television.

While no public urination has ever been caught on camera on “The Price is Right”, there have been other moments that are quite unusual. On an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating after winning a game. His wife, Alice, had to assist him while spinning the wheel and the couple won a trip to Hawaii but he needed to visit the hospital before that.

 

That’s not the only injury the show has seen. A few years back, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle while spinning the wheel and was forced to use crutches for the rest of the show. It’s safe to say that excitement can make a simple game show unsafe. However, it’s not always the contestants who are caught committing blunders on the popular game show. Sometimes, it’s the showrunners themselves.

As per US Weekly, host Drew Carey had revealed in 2021 that the Plinko game was rigged during his second season of hosting. He said that a college student had landed all of her three chips in the $10,000 category. The game was set that way to film a commercial but it was not corrected before the actual game.

 

“There’s a college girl that got to play Plinko, and she dropped her first three chips right down in the $10,000 spot. People were on their feet, jumping up and down and cheering. I mean, the crowd was going wild. She dropped the fourth chip, the floor director comes over, stops the chip, and leans into me and he goes, ‘The game is fixed,” the veteran host explained.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
The expert estimated that if the item was authentic, it would have been 10 times more in value.
3 hours ago
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
NEWS
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
Jennings' record-breaking steak earned him a whopping $2.52 million in winnings.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy
NEWS
'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy
There have been incidents when people went too far with celebrations and even ended up hurting themselves.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business
The firm that was popular among sharks is still going strong with the innovative product.
7 hours ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
18 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
The investor is known for his suave and no-nonsense approach and needs to maintain a sharp look.
1 day ago
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
NEWS
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
The year may be 2024 but women's basic safety still seems to be too much of a challenge for society.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
Winners know winning on Price Is Right it isn't like what it's cracked up to be.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
Seacrest has stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak who entertained audiences for decades.
1 day ago
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
NEWS
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
Leilani had to go through a lot of paperwork and wait only to find out what she won wasn't what she'd get.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
The guest investor Gwyneth Paltrow was also impressed by the entrepreneur's thought process.
2 days ago
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
WALMART
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.
2 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
3 days ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
3 days ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
3 days ago