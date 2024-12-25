'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy

There have been incidents when people went too far with celebrations and even ended up hurting themselves.

“The Price is Right” has been one of the most unpredictable game shows on American television for decades, and is known for bizarre prizes as well as over-the-top celebrations. Due to such an environment, showrunners have measures in place to deal with incidents such as contestants urinating in their pants. As per The Mirror, one of the show’s producers recently revealed what the correct procedure to deal with such a situation was.

Mike Richards, an executive producer of the show, has seen all kinds of things happen to contestants, including serious injuries. While urinating might not be as serious, it certainly is highly embarrassing for the contestant and the show. It’s an exciting feeling to be called onto the stage and people tend to go overboard when they win a substantial amount of money.

Contestants might end up wetting their pants in the excitement and that’s when the emergency protocol would be set in motion. “When I got there, they had a system in place in case someone peed their pants. I never saw it happen, but there were curtains and a blow dryer and [a] pair of sweats just in case since we'd have to get on with the show,” Richards revealed. One may sincerely hope that such a moment is never telecast on national television.

While no public urination has ever been caught on camera on “The Price is Right”, there have been other moments that are quite unusual. On an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating after winning a game. His wife, Alice, had to assist him while spinning the wheel and the couple won a trip to Hawaii but he needed to visit the hospital before that.

That’s not the only injury the show has seen. A few years back, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle while spinning the wheel and was forced to use crutches for the rest of the show. It’s safe to say that excitement can make a simple game show unsafe. However, it’s not always the contestants who are caught committing blunders on the popular game show. Sometimes, it’s the showrunners themselves.

As per US Weekly, host Drew Carey had revealed in 2021 that the Plinko game was rigged during his second season of hosting. He said that a college student had landed all of her three chips in the $10,000 category. The game was set that way to film a commercial but it was not corrected before the actual game.

“There’s a college girl that got to play Plinko, and she dropped her first three chips right down in the $10,000 spot. People were on their feet, jumping up and down and cheering. I mean, the crowd was going wild. She dropped the fourth chip, the floor director comes over, stops the chip, and leans into me and he goes, ‘The game is fixed,” the veteran host explained.