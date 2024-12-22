ECONOMY & WORK
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America

Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Price is Right host Drew Carey on the show (Cover image source: Facebook |Price is Right)
Price is Right host Drew Carey on the show (Cover image source: Facebook |Price is Right)

"The Price is Right" is popular for prizes including trips to premium holiday destinations in the States or abroad, like San Francisco or Miami. However, no one really expects Minnesota to be a popular destination among contestants. Well, that’s exactly what one contestant, Stephanie, won after winning a game called “Bonkers.” When informed of her prize, she had a response a lot of viewers could relate to.  "It's really cold. I'm an L.A. girl,” she said as per CBS.

The objective of the game was to guess the price of the travel package. With less than a second on the clock, Stephanie guessed correctly and won an all-expense paid vacation worth $6,726. She would be at the Radisson Blu hotel near the Mall of America for six nights and travel in coach. "I'm going to Minnesota," she exclaimed after winning.

Stephanie had received prior information about what it was like being on the show from a friend who was also on “The Price is Right.” She had also received a t-shirt from a friend who had also worn it on television. It said, "Just a girl who loves Drew," referring to host Drew Carey. While this particular prize was quite unusual, it’s still not as shocking as some of the other moments this show has witnessed.

 

Have you ever known a person to let go of a brand-new Nissan car for $1,500? Well, that’s exactly what transpired on “The Price is Right.” The contestant, Kevin, left those in attendance at a loss for words when he made his decision. He was playing “Let ‘Em Roll” in which players get a chance to win a car if they get all five dice to show a car symbol. Kevin got four of them.

At this point, he could have had two more tries for the car but instead chose a $1,500 cash prize which was also an option. Host Carey seemed stunned by the decision as well.  “You don’t want to roll that one to try and win the car?” he asked. He even went on to explain the rules of the game again but Kevin would not budge from his decision. He seemed pretty excited about the cash prize as well.

 

However, perhaps there was more to this than meets the eye. As per an analysis by SB Nation, it could have been a genius move. Kevin would have had two rolls of that one particular die. On both occasions, he could either win the car, $1,500, $1,000, or $500. If things didn’t go his way, he could have thrown away a significant amount of the cash prize. Or maybe he was just a guy who needed the cash prize more than a car.

