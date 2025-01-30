'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired

Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.

The prizes that are featured on “The Price is Right” are anything but cheap and it's known that securing them also costs the winners in taxes. But any kind of damage to any item on set has to be paid for by the showrunners. This is why when a prize falls apart on the set, it's natural for the production team to rush in and clean up the mess, to avoid the embarrassment.

Something like that unfolded when a full coffee-making set was brought to the stage via a smaller-scaled train engine. The prize included an espresso machine, a thermal programmable coffee maker, and a coffee bean grinder by Cuisinart. This was brought to the stage as four contestants hoped to guess the price of the package correctly to be part of the show.

Screenshot showing the coffee-making set before it crashed to the floor. (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

A contestant named Emily went first as she guessed $599 to be the price of the whole set. Then it was Brad’s turn who estimated the price to be $1,000, while the third contestant Shawn took a moment before guessing $805. But there was suddenly a loud crash that caught everyone's attention in the studio. Turns out that the entire coffee set had fallen from the train onto the floor, following which Shawn immediately changed his answer to $1.

Crew members rushed back to the stage and quickly cleaned up the parts scattered around. Their effort received a shoutout from host Drew Carey and rousing applause from the audience. “How much for a new one, Erika?” Carey asked the final contestant who hadn’t guessed a price and she answered, “$611.” As the train and the broken coffee set were taken backstage, one of the producers waved to the audience and the camera as Carey said, “Nothing to see here folks.”

It’s one thing to drop a coffee set onto the floor while the show is being recorded. It’s a completely different ball game when a car goes through a wall on set while the cameras are rolling. That’s what “The Price is Right” model Rachel Reynolds once did on the show. Carey was speaking to the contestant named Cameron and it was revealed that he would be playing for a brand-new Ford Mustang.

A part of the presentation was that one of the models drove the car onto the stage and was supposed to park it there. Rachel failed to step on the brakes at the right time and the car went straight from one side of the stage to another and into a temporary wall made for the show. The car seemed to be fine but the wall was completely obliterated. “I’m so sorry Cameron,” the model said, as her face turned red with embarrassment.

Drew Carey came around and asked Rachel if she was okay but she was too concerned about the car to answer. “I think the car’s still okay,” she said. The veteran host assured the contestant that if he won, he would receive a brand-new car that hadn’t crashed. “This is going to be a damaged, used car. We’ll get you a brand new one,” he explained.