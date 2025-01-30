ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired

Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing a shocked Drew Carey and the coffee maker in pieces. (Cover image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)
Screenshot showing a shocked Drew Carey and the coffee maker in pieces. (Cover image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

The prizes that are featured on “The Price is Right” are anything but cheap and it's known that securing them also costs the winners in taxes. But any kind of damage to any item on set has to be paid for by the showrunners. This is why when a prize falls apart on the set, it's natural for the production team to rush in and clean up the mess, to avoid the embarrassment.

Something like that unfolded when a full coffee-making set was brought to the stage via a smaller-scaled train engine. The prize included an espresso machine, a thermal programmable coffee maker, and a coffee bean grinder by Cuisinart. This was brought to the stage as four contestants hoped to guess the price of the package correctly to be part of the show.

Screenshot showing the coffee-making set before it crashed to the floor. (Image credit: YouTube | Chad Mosher)
Screenshot showing the coffee-making set before it crashed to the floor. (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

A contestant named Emily went first as she guessed $599 to be the price of the whole set. Then it was Brad’s turn who estimated the price to be $1,000, while the third contestant Shawn took a moment before guessing $805. But there was suddenly a loud crash that caught everyone's attention in the studio. Turns out that the entire coffee set had fallen from the train onto the floor, following which Shawn immediately changed his answer to $1.

Crew members rushed back to the stage and quickly cleaned up the parts scattered around. Their effort received a shoutout from host Drew Carey and rousing applause from the audience. “How much for a new one, Erika?” Carey asked the final contestant who hadn’t guessed a price and she answered, “$611.” As the train and the broken coffee set were taken backstage, one of the producers waved to the audience and the camera as Carey said, “Nothing to see here folks.”

 

It’s one thing to drop a coffee set onto the floor while the show is being recorded. It’s a completely different ball game when a car goes through a wall on set while the cameras are rolling. That’s what “The Price is Right” model Rachel Reynolds once did on the show. Carey was speaking to the contestant named Cameron and it was revealed that he would be playing for a brand-new Ford Mustang.

A part of the presentation was that one of the models drove the car onto the stage and was supposed to park it there. Rachel failed to step on the brakes at the right time and the car went straight from one side of the stage to another and into a temporary wall made for the show. The car seemed to be fine but the wall was completely obliterated. “I’m so sorry Cameron,” the model said, as her face turned red with embarrassment.

 

Drew Carey came around and asked Rachel if she was okay but she was too concerned about the car to answer. “I think the car’s still okay,” she said. The veteran host assured the contestant that if he won, he would receive a brand-new car that hadn’t crashed. “This is going to be a damaged, used car. We’ll get you a brand new one,” he explained.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
7 hours ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
1 day ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
2 days ago
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
WALMART
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
Thousands of people have faith in Walmart products but one should always be careful before buying.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
The host was lauded by fans for being a sport and joining the contestant in his moment of joy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
Sometimes even a seasoned host can't help himself from taking an underhanded jab for a few laughs.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
Although it was a joke on the show, fans in the comments didn't really appreciate it.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
The cookies and brownies make, "Nowhere" was valued at a whopping $1.6 million on the show.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
Fans often slam hosts for not being helpful and games for being too hard when contestants lose.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
The contestant tried to explain her answer later but by then she had triggered viewers.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value corn. Now, she's warning others after what she noticed on the label.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value corn. Now, she's warning others after what she noticed on the label.
The consumer also pointed out how the product didn't have a mark that indicated FDA approval.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd
The man was suspected of killing his wife as he moved in with a teenager days after her disappearance.
Jan 22, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
Mistakes don't usually win you points on game shows but this situation was as unique as it gets.
Jan 21, 2025
If you hear the words 'Code Red' while shopping at Walmart, please run to the exit ASAP
WALMART
If you hear the words 'Code Red' while shopping at Walmart, please run to the exit ASAP
'Code Red' is a term that often siginifies danger and you'd want to get out if it's announced.
Jan 21, 2025
Hearing 'Code Adam' at Walmart might be scary — but every parent should know what it means
WALMART
Hearing 'Code Adam' at Walmart might be scary — but every parent should know what it means
Code Adam is unique since unlike most other codes, it's not named after a color.
Jan 20, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer
The long-time host of the game show does not shy away from making jokes at contestants' expense.
Jan 19, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant begs Steve Harvey to 'say something' after his bizarre answer stunned the host
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant begs Steve Harvey to 'say something' after his bizarre answer stunned the host
Steve Harvey has been caught off guard by such answers on other episodes as well.
Jan 18, 2025