Server Raises Concerns of 'Paying Out of Pocket' After Customer Leaves $0 Tip, Sparks Debate

Tipping has been a hot topic of debate in the States for quite some time now. What started as a way to show appreciation has turned into an action that is often dictated by societal expectations. The response to tipping culture is becoming polarising by the day with some feeling that servers should be tipped while others say that it's getting out hand.

Recently, a server at Texas Roadhouse took to TikTok and revealed how the customer didn't leave any tip.

The video uploaded by KevenManochit (@kevenmanochit), with the caption, "Tip your server!" has so far received more than 200k views on TikTok. “Zero damn dollars! That means I had to pay out of pocket to serve these idiots," he says.

In the video, the creator shows a receipt for a $90 bill with three different entries worth $98.11 – with a general guideline of 15 to 20 percent, which should yield a tip of about $15 to $20.

According to Bankrate, more than two-thirds of Americans who dine out, always tip their servers. “In addition, 42 percent of U.S. adults say they typically tip at least 20 percent at sit-down restaurants," the report read.

Many took to the comment section to write about how they felt about his complaint, Miguel Sopa writes, "How do you have to pay out of pocket?" while another user Ash writes, "Only tip if you got good service!!"

Another server in the comment section explained how the server ends up paying a portion of their pay, "Every table we serve, we have to give a percentage of the sales from that check to bartenders/bussers, etc. So when you don’t tip, whatever percentage is coming off that check, I have to pay for," bossy bottom writes.

However, many pointed out in the reply section that how this process of having to pay from their paychecks is illegal, "You might want to look at labor laws...," writes, Daniel McDowell.

According to another survey by Bankrate, 66% of Americans have a negative view of tipping and 30% reported thinking that "tipping culture is getting out of control." However, despite Americans complaining about tipping, they are still the best tippers in the whole world. The customary standard in the US is still to tip around 15% to 20% of the bill, which is why most people in the service industry are paid less than usual. One of the reasons that tipping is so much in the limelight, is because of Tipflation, which is the rapid increase in restaurant and shopping options.

According to Cortney Norris, Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Oklahoma State University, "It is becoming an issue, and should this feeling of tip burnout reach a crescendo, there could be negative outcomes for individuals who rely on tips as their primary source of income." "People just get fed up and stop tipping altogether," she added, via USA TODAY.

While the tipping culture is not going to die down anytime soon, it's also a fact that people are increasingly trying to bring down their budgets fuelled by inflation and more. As a result, businesses may need to fine-tune their policies that will align with what the customers need.

