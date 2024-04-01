‘Tipping Culture Is Getting Psychotic’; Instacart Shopper’s Behavior Draws Flak From Netizens

In a viral Reddit post, user @JessGrabbin shared her frustrating experience with an Instacart shopper named Anibal, igniting a heated debate about tipping norms and professionalism in the delivery industry. According to Jess, she had requested Anibal to deliver food to her receptionist as a gesture of appreciation. However, Anibal's response questioning whether the request was included in the tip left Jess feeling irritated. To add insult to injury, Anibal mocked Jess's 20% tip, despite her customary practice of adjusting it higher for exceptional service.

The incident struck a chord with Reddit users, who shared their encounters with entitled delivery workers and emphasized the importance of respect and gratitude in customer service. Some recounted positive experiences with delivery drivers who went above and beyond to provide exceptional service, highlighting the stark contrast to Anibal's behavior.

However, others echoed Jess's frustration, expressing disappointment at the entitlement displayed by some delivery workers. They stressed the need for professionalism and courtesy in interactions between customers and service providers. The incident also reignited discussions about tipping norms in the gig economy, especially in light of economic shifts post-pandemic. While traditional etiquette suggests tipping 15%-20% on delivery orders, some experts argue for reevaluating these standards in favor of fixed-rate gratuities.

Users on Reddit expressed a range of reactions to the behavior of the Instacart shopper, highlighting the significance of professionalism and courtesy in customer service interactions. One user, u/Used-Garage-3198 emphasized "He deserves a low rating. I’m a shopper and I’m so tired of these people. I would never say that to one of my customers," underscoring the expectation of respectful conduct from service providers.

Another user, u/Medium-Trade2950 recommended, "Take his tip away and report him. Instacart is oversaturated and there are plenty of good shoppers who wouldn’t have given you attitude." Meanwhile, u/cream-horn humorously remarked on the shopper's response to the request, quipping, "'It’s from Jessica' is a $20 upcharge." This lighthearted comment juxtaposed the seriousness of the situation with a touch of humor.

In contrast, u/Ok-Beginning-6259 expressed frustration at the lack of courtesy displayed by the shopper, stating, "Courtesy is some people’s worst nightmare." Lastly, u/totoropotatoes criticized those who blamed the shopper's behavior on the nature of their job, arguing that individuals should take responsibility for their actions regardless of their employment circumstances commenting, "People mad at others for them having a low paying 'job.' Not anybody’s fault or responsibility but yours. Like, get a better job then."

Brian Warrener, a professor specializing in food and beverage operations, suggests that the pandemic prompted generous tipping practices as a show of gratitude to delivery workers risking their health. However, with economic changes post-pandemic, there is a growing sentiment against percentage-based tipping, advocating instead for a flat fee of $3 to $5 per delivery.

Recent surveys suggest that tipping culture in the United States is facing mounting criticism, with nearly 3 in 4 individuals expressing concerns about its proliferation. According to a WalletHub survey, over half of respondents believe that businesses are increasingly relying on customer tips to supplement employee salaries, raising questions about fair compensation practices, per USA Today. The sentiment against tipping extends to automatic service charges, with 78% of survey participants advocating for their prohibition. Social pressure also plays a significant role in tipping behavior, with half of respondents admitting to leaving tips due to societal expectations.

Experts warn of potential repercussions if this dissatisfaction with tipping intensifies. Cortney Norris, an Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Oklahoma State University, cautions that individuals reliant on tips as their primary income source could suffer if tipping fatigue reaches a tipping point. "People just get fed up and stop tipping altogether," Norris explains.

