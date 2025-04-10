ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey

It belonged to one of the greatest hitters of all time, a man who won the Triple Crown twice.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
When someone mentions valuable items on “Antiques Roadshow,” the first things to come to mind are vintage watches, paintings, or family heirlooms. But as time goes by, things such as toy cars and sports memorabilia that seemed like familiar everyday things decades back, have become precious collectibles. One such item that appeared in an earlier episode of the show was an iconic baseball jersey worn by perhaps one of the greatest hitters to have ever played the game. It was a Red Sox jersey that belonged to the late legend Ted Williams.

via GIPHY

 

The guest believed that the jersey was from the 1946 season, but was corrected by expert Leila Dunbar, who figured out that it was from the 1942 season. The patch on the left sleeve of the jersey was only used in that season. That was also the season during which Williams was at the peak of his career. He had 36 home runs, 137 RBIs, and a batting average of 356. He won the Triple Crown that season as a result.

 

Despite such great numbers, Williams never managed to win the World Series, but that doesn’t take away from his greatness. He was brought into the Red Sox at a time when they struggled to get out from the bottom of the championship and completely changed their fortunes. The 1942 season and this particular jersey are a testament to that. It was passed down to the guest by his grandmother, who had befriended a sports journalist. He was the one who originally got her the jersey from Williams himself.

The label on the inside had the names Spalding and Tim McAuliffe stitched, along with the name of the player. These details also helped Dunbar determine the exact year that it was worn in. “That’s the first year, 1942, of the label for Spalding and Tim McAuliffe. And these are all the things we have to look at,” she added.

Screenshot showing the expert on
Screenshot showing the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The only thing that wasn't right was that the jersey was much too short. Dunbar wasn't so tall herself, and she claimed that the jersey was short enough to fit her perfectly. Ted Williams, on the other hand, was not a short person. “As you can see, it appears to fit me in terms of the length. It was definitely altered. It should be about this long,” she said as she used her hands to show its probable original length.

Screenshot of the expert showing how long the jersey originally could have been. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot of the expert showing how long the jersey originally could have been. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“But it’s still a 1942 Ted Williams game-used, as far as we can see, there’s no red flags, home jersey from one of the greatest hitters of all time. It’s one of the earliest Ted Williams known jerseys,” she added. It was now time for the product to get a valuation, and the guest was not left disappointed. “Alterations and all, I’d put an auction estimate, minimum $200,000 to $250,000,” the expert said.

 

“Wow. That’s great. Quarter million,” the guest said in response. Dunbar then revealed that without alterations, it would have sold for $400,000 to $600,000. However, she still suggested that the guest should have the jersey insured at half a million dollars.

