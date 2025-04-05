ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress

The dress had survived centuries, but the expert revealed that it wasn't just about how old it was.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

It's natural to preserve things that are passed down in the family, but sometimes the sentiment that makes people take care of seemingly ordinary items can add extraordinary value to them. During an episode of “Antiques Roadshow,” a guest brought a piece of clothing that was 200 years old and revealed that it was given to them by a close friend of his wife’s mother.

via GIPHY

 

The item was an indigo dress, which the guest believed was made in the 1800s. He also revealed that his wife was a home ed teacher and took a keen interest in the craftsmanship that went into making the dress. Taking over from there, expert Deborah Miller revealed that it was made even before the 1800s. “It’s earlier than you think. It is a very rare example of an indigo printed cotton dressn that dates to 1798 or thereabouts,” she said. The guest’s eyes widened upon hearing this, and he said, “Oh my goodness.” Miller also explained that the dress could not have possibly been entirely made in the United States since, at the time, the country simply did not have the means to make such a product.

Screenshot showing the guest on
Screenshot showing the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

“This type of printing was very complicated. And so we as Americans, just a few decades after the Revolutionary War, we didn’t have that skill and that infrastructure to make this kind of multi-process printing. And so there is a very good possibility that the fabric, at least, comes from England,” she said.

Screenshot showing antique expert Deborah Miller on
Screenshot showing antique expert Deborah Miller on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

Miller then explained the material used to make the dress. She pointed out the glazed cotton as the primary material and also noticed the heavy linen lining around the bodice, presumably to soak up any body sweat that might be produced. “It has a pull drawstring tie at the top and one at the bodice, and the inside, there is just a little opening. You can see there is sort of a flap closure inside, just for modesty’s sake,” she added.

Screenshot showing the expert and the guest on
Screenshot showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

The craftsmanship on the back of the dress helped the expert figure out the time period in which it was made. “We have a really tight triangle piece that’s put here with amazing, tiny little hand-done pleats. Everything is handmade here, and a lot of fullness. This is a pleating with a lot of fullness in the back,” Miller said. That kind of pleating, according to the expert, was popular in the 1790s. Now it was time to appraise the item, and Miller asked the guest if he had ever thought about the item’s value. “No, we’ve never really worried about it. My wife said it’s just a museum piece, and we just need to keep it because it’s a very valuable dress,” he said. His wife was spot-on. “For insurance purposes, you would have an insurance value of $15,000,” the expert added.

 

The guest’s eyes widened once more. He was clearly not expecting this kind of appraisal for an old dress. “Oh my goodness. That’s amazing,” he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
The dress had survived centuries, but the expert revealed that it wasn't just about how old it was.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
Things were looking bleak after some of the letters were revealed by the contestant was unfazed.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
Toys may not be considered valuable until one realizes just how much of a collector's item they are.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
She is, perhaps, the only contestant to have appeared on the popular game show twice.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary drops a swear word and tells founder 'you have no value yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary drops a swear word and tells founder 'you have no value yet'
Mr. Wonderful is usually steadfast in what he wants from an entrepreneur, but this time, things were different.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
It was the perfect gift for her mother's birthday and also mother's day which wasn't far away.
2 days ago
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
ECONOMY & WORK
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
Steve Harvey's death stare to the contestant after hearing the answer was beyond priceless.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
Seacrest usually is kind and always smiling, but on this one occasion, he could not hide his feelings.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
The guest's mother had initially advised her father against purchasing it but he did it anyway.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
Thankfully, the contestant was up for the task and was able to silence any doubters on the show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
Things could have been real messy had the host not reacted in time and prevented the setback.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
The product had its doubters, but, in the end, the entrepreneurs were able to make a lasting impact.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
Things were not looking too good at one point as most of the sharks had backed out... until the end.
5 days ago
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
She had only believed that her items were worth a thousand bucks and that was not the case.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
He was able to get the puzzle right just in the nick of time in order to win a significant amount of cash.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
6 days ago