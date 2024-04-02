Server Warns 'What I Make' Videos Could Deter Customers from Tipping

A server has raised concerns about a growing trend on TikTok where individuals share videos revealing "how much I make in a shift." In response to one of these videos, TikTok user Hindy (@hindy007) urged others to stop doing this. She clarified that there is a push in Connecticut, where she works as a server as well, to pay servers merely the minimum wage. She thinks that the popularity of sharing server revenue on social media sites like TikTok is what's driving this change.

Hindy worries that customers would leave smaller tips if they find out that servers are making more than the minimum wage. She emphasized that to avoid making matters worse, server revenues must be kept confidential. Her concern is that if the pattern keeps up, the tipping culture could eventually disappear entirely, which would significantly impact servers' livelihoods.

Also Read: One of First Gen Z Women To Hold Public Office In US, Google Worker, MBA Student, How She Manages All at 26

Image Source: hindy007 | TikTok

Impact on Tipping Culture

Hindy expressed concern in the caption of the video about the possibility that in the future, servers will only receive $16 per hour without gratuities. With over 82,000 views, the video attracted a lot of attention from people who shared their opinions about tipping as a whole and echoed Hindy's worries.

One person said it's important to be humble and not brag about money. Another person enjoys working as a server and earning tips, so they'd be fine with stopping if tips were no longer given.

Also Read: America Is Shifting From 'Tipping Culture' to 'Tip Fatigue'

Image Source: hindy007 | TikTok

Another person mentioned that this may be the reason why servers don't ask for increased wages cause they make money through tips which they wouldn't otherwise if their wages were fixed!

Also Read: Server Raises Concerns of 'Paying Out of Pocket' After Customer Leaves $0 Tip, Sparks Debate

Image Source: hindy007 | TikTok

Proposal in Connecticut and the Future of Tipping

A proposal has been made in Connecticut to do away with the tipped minimum wage and replace it with a single "fair" rate for all industries. But it's unlikely that tipping will be completely phased out. The restaurant sector as a whole is not anticipated to give up tipping anytime soon, even though some particular establishments are switching to a no-tip policy and modifying rates accordingly. Furthermore, as digital payment systems become more common, clients may get more demands for gratuities before finalizing their bills

Tip Fatigue

Tips are gradually rising, a phenomenon known as "Tip Creep," according to a CNBC investigation. But according to a survey, consumers are growing weary of leaving tips—a phenomenon they refer to as "tip fatigue." Reminders to leave a tip are annoying them, and they are tipping less. If this trend continues, Cornell University researcher Michael Lynn thinks that this weariness will eventually become an annoyance.

Why tipping has changed?

People began leaving larger tips to help vital workers—even those who don't often receive them—during the outbreak. Tips were higher than normal as a result. Technology too is making tipping easier, with screens frequently requesting gratuities directly from the service provider. This may lead to societal pressure to provide a tip, particularly when using services like Lyft and Uber. Nonetheless, because there is less pressure under these circumstances, almost 60% of patrons choose not to tip.

You can follow Hindy Jaffee here for more such videos.

More from MARKETREALIST

New Yorker Applies to Become a Restaurant Server After Losing Corporate Job; Here's Why

McKinsey Offers 9 Months' Pay for Voluntary Departures Amid Continuing Tech Layoffs