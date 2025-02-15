ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to 'tear down' the set if one answer shows up on board

Steve Harvey really got agitated in this moment and he made no attempt to hide his feelings.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud. (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud. (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey does roast contestants on “Family Feud” and can even appear annoyed at times, but it's all for fun. But sometimes, the host does lose his cool about some answers or the behavior of participants. In one such incident, the veteran host threatened to tear down the entire set. It happened during a segment with the Allen family, in which he went around asking survey questions to each of the members and got some hilarious answers.

"If they sold a Steve Harvey costume for Halloween, what might it come with?" Harvey asked at first. Lamont from the Allen family pressed the buzzer first and said, “Moustache.” That was the top answer on the board and now, the family had the chance to seal the game. It got off to a good start as far as Harvey was concerned. The next person he asked this question to was Robert and he said, “I gotta get me one of them nice suits, Steve.”

Screenshot of Steve Harvey sharing a laugh with the Allen family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot of Steve Harvey sharing a laugh with the Allen family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host liked this answer and it was on the board too. The next person named Robyn said, “A good joke,” which was also up there. But things started going against the host after this point as the next contestant, Kamisha, said, “How about big lips?” This too was correct and so was Jaymie’s answer, “A bald cap.” However, when it was Lamont’s turn to answer again, he said, “A big nose.” This didn’t sit well with Harvey, who lost it and said, “If big nose is up there I’m gonna tear the damn board down.” He added, “I tell you what, it better not be up there. If it’s up there, I’m gonna tear the damn game board down.”

 

Thankfully ‘big nose’ was not one of the answers and the audience was spared from seeing the rage of Steve Harvey. But this is not the only time the veteran host has lost his cool on “Family Feud.” In one episode, he got annoyed with a contestant simply for clapping. But anyone who knows the whole story would probably understand where he was coming from.

The name of the contestant was Gary and he was about to face a question. As Harvey explained the rules of the game to him including the fact that his family had three strikes after which the contesting family would get a chance to steal, the contestant kept clapping the whole time. The clapping didn’t even stop when Harvey started asking the question and that irritated him.

 

“Stop clapping Gary,” the veteran host said. “Clapping. Really Gary? I can’t even read this damn card. You clap after you give the answer. They told you that in rehearsal.” It was a funny moment on the show as even the contestant kept on laughing the whole time after that and Harvey’s expressions were simply hilarious.

