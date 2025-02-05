'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'

The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.

“Family Feud” host Steve Harvey has spent significant time on the show amidst excited contestants giving the weirdest answers to tricky questions, and can't be stumped by anything. But this was not the case in the earlier days when the 68-year-old was a comparatively newer host of the show. More than a decade ago, one contestant’s answer left the veteran host astonished but he also loved what he had heard.

The contestant’s name was Rocco and he was playing the Fast Money game. Harvey asked him five survey questions and his answers would be scored based on how popular they were. Things were off to a smooth start as the contestant easily answered the first couple of questions. He hit a little snag on the third question but was able to answer it after taking a moment to think about it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Rocco on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

He then had to put his thinking cap on again for the next question as Harvey asked him what the most popular cereal was before the final question, which was, “Name a job that’s dirty but someone has to do it.” Rocco initially said plumber but that was not a viable answer at that point in the game. With seconds left, he had to say something and decided to go with, “Gynecologist.”

Both host and contestant stood in absolute silence for a few seconds before Harvey asked, “You married, Rocco?” “Not yet, a couple of months,” the contestant replied. “You better check with her after this one,” the veteran host added. He even said that Rocco’s friends at work would have a field day once this episode was aired. However, the host still loved the answer. “The best answer I’ve ever heard,” he said before a raucous applause followed.

Harvey has witnessed some of the most awkward answers related to marriage or relationships on the show. These have either led to long silences or a burst of laughter. If contestants say something awkward, they hope that laughter is the response they’re met with. Not everyone is that lucky but one person said something so incredibly outrageous that even the host could not help but laugh at.

The contestant’s name was Scott and he was asked a survey question. “If it were up to me, I’d never ____ again,” Harvey asked. The contestant pressed the buzzer and said, “Cheating.” This made everyone laugh while Scott turned to his wife and assured her that he loved her.

Harvey had started laughing the moment he heard it and went over to the contestant to hug him. “That’s the dumbest thing you could have said,” he said. “What are you, an idiot? What did you say it for? It’s not going to be up there.” He was right, cheating was not on the screen but it almost got the contestant in trouble back home.