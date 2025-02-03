'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer

Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.

Steve Harvey's reactions to answers on "Family Feud" can both be savage and friendly. One of the most popular hosts in the game show universe, Harvey's reactions to stupid answers are pure gold. However, the host is also fair and generous while appreciating good performances. When a contestant named Jennifer Jennings gave a response that Harvey found relatable, she earned a high five from him.

Steve Harvey at a ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Image source: Angela George/Wikimedia Commons)

In the episode, Jennifer along with the Jennings family won the games and earned herself a spot in the Fast Money round. The team had to keep their winning streak going to win the bonus of $20,000. Thus, they nominated their best players, Jennifer and Riley to play the Fast Money Game. In the rapid-fire round, each nominated player is given 20 seconds to answer five survey questions. The two players have to come up with different answers to collect points, based on how popular their answers were in the survey. The goal is to get a total of 200 points combined to win the game.

Screenshot showing Jennifer playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Jennifer was the first to take on the survey questions such as "Name something which is grilled" and "Who's the biggest cheerleader in your life?" Once she had submitted all five answers, she turned around towards the board to see how many points she got. She started off well with her first response getting 27 points. However, her second answer got her nothing, which disappointed her.

Screenshot showing Jennifer with a disappointed look on her face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She then went on a roll with the third answer getting 35 points. However, the fourth response got her something more than points. The fourth question was "Name the night of the week you are most likely to stay home”. The player had responded with "Monday." When Harvey asked Jennifer why she said Monday, she responded with "Football" without wasting a second. This earned the host's respect who also loves watching football. “You–girl, shut up!” he said while giving the contestant a high-five.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey high fiving Jennifer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, Jennifer was able to garner 147 points, leaving her teammate Riley in charge of getting the remaining 53. Taking to the stage, the player looked quite confident as he took his team over 200 points with just the first four of his responses. In the end, it was revealed that Jennifer got three number one answers which helped her get 147 and Riley got one number one answer which took them over 200.

Screenshot showing Riley alongside Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This meant the Jennings family won the coveted $20,000 grand prize, for which Jennifer was visibly hyped. She rushed to the stage to hug Riley and celebrate their big win.

Viewers too noticed how fond Harvey was of Jennifer and her smart responses. "Besides the porcupine guy. I wonder if she’s one of Steve Harvey’s favorite contestants," @ConsciencepartyUSA commented.

Screenshot of a comment making fun of Jennifer's answer (Image source: YouTube/@christopherpham8605)

Others suggested that Harvey was right in hyping the player up as she performed exceptionally on the show. "I love Jennifer’s energy when she got her Number 1 Answers correct. Congratulations !!" @sebastienroland349 remarked. "Wow that is awesome win $20,000 boom," @DuyLe-sd3pc added.