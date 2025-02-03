ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer

Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's reactions to answers on "Family Feud" can both be savage and friendly. One of the most popular hosts in the game show universe, Harvey's reactions to stupid answers are pure gold. However, the host is also fair and generous while appreciating good performances. When a contestant named Jennifer Jennings gave a response that Harvey found relatable, she earned a high five from him. 

Steve Harvey at a ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Image source: Angela George/Wikimedia Commons)
Steve Harvey at a ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Image source: Angela George/Wikimedia Commons)

In the episode, Jennifer along with the Jennings family won the games and earned herself a spot in the Fast Money round. The team had to keep their winning streak going to win the bonus of $20,000. Thus, they nominated their best players, Jennifer and Riley to play the Fast Money Game. In the rapid-fire round, each nominated player is given 20 seconds to answer five survey questions. The two players have to come up with different answers to collect points, based on how popular their answers were in the survey. The goal is to get a total of 200 points combined to win the game.

Screenshot showing Jennifer playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Jennifer playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Jennifer was the first to take on the survey questions such as "Name something which is grilled" and "Who's the biggest cheerleader in your life?" Once she had submitted all five answers, she turned around towards the board to see how many points she got. She started off well with her first response getting 27 points. However, her second answer got her nothing, which disappointed her. 

Screenshot showing Jennifer with a disappointed look on her face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Jennifer with a disappointed look on her face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She then went on a roll with the third answer getting 35 points. However, the fourth response got her something more than points. The fourth question was "Name the night of the week you are most likely to stay home”. The player had responded with "Monday." When Harvey asked Jennifer why she said Monday, she responded with "Football" without wasting a second. This earned the host's respect who also loves watching football. “You–girl, shut up!” he said while giving the contestant a high-five. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey high fiving Jennifer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey high fiving Jennifer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, Jennifer was able to garner 147 points, leaving her teammate Riley in charge of getting the remaining 53. Taking to the stage, the player looked quite confident as he took his team over 200 points with just the first four of his responses. In the end, it was revealed that Jennifer got three number one answers which helped her get 147 and Riley got one number one answer which took them over 200.

Screenshot showing Riley alongside Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Riley alongside Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This meant the Jennings family won the coveted $20,000 grand prize, for which Jennifer was visibly hyped. She rushed to the stage to hug Riley and celebrate their big win.

 

Viewers too noticed how fond Harvey was of Jennifer and her smart responses. "Besides the porcupine guy. I wonder if she’s one of Steve Harvey’s favorite contestants," @ConsciencepartyUSA commented. 

Screenshot of a comment making fun of Jennifer's answer (Image source: YouTube/@christopherpham8605)
Screenshot of a comment making fun of Jennifer's answer (Image source: YouTube/@christopherpham8605)

Others suggested that Harvey was right in hyping the player up as she performed exceptionally on the show. "I love Jennifer’s energy when she got her Number 1 Answers correct. Congratulations !!" @sebastienroland349 remarked.  "Wow that is awesome win $20,000 boom," @DuyLe-sd3pc added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
Turns out the host of Family Feud is a stickler for the rules and went on to roast the woman.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
Viewers and the host were astonished to see just how Veonn finished with the exact sum she needed.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
Mark Cuban said he could be the bigger person and let it go, but added that he wasn't.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
Zoe Grobman who appeared on the show's Second Chance Tournament, addressed the issue on Reddit.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
Cody Munger who won the "Big Tournament Championship" last year, shared his insight on Reddit.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
The player was left with very little to work with as most of her letters weren't on the board.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
With two $1 million dollar deals on the table, entrepreneur Chet Beiler managed to pull off a blunder.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
Even the star herself responded to the social media buzz and said her answer was an "oopsie."
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
The strategy has been making rounds on Reddit, with many suggesting it is 'fool-proof'.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
The contestant got in hot water for ridiculing her man’s performance in the bedroom.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
Harvey shamed the player for his not-so-family friendly response while fans loved it.
3 days ago
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
The item was recalled because of a listeria contamination risk.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
Viewers on Reddit argued that the audience member should not be allowed to use that item in the studio.
4 days ago
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
Seems like Mr. Wonderful loves cats and pet parents alike.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
Kira Tebbe took the show by storm by taking the coveted prize and loads of cash.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
Harvey couldn't hold back after the man's wife confirmed that he buys diamonds every year.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
The announcer of the show, Jim Thornton had to jump in and ask the contestant to go easy on the host.
4 days ago
'Traumatized' shopper finds out there's something called 'Costco jail' after self-checkout mistake
WALMART
'Traumatized' shopper finds out there's something called 'Costco jail' after self-checkout mistake
Walmart has deployed people on self checkout counters to keep a check on shoplifting.
5 days ago