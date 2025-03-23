'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense

Even the correct answer might not be something the contestants on the game show agree with.

“Family Feud” answers that turn up on the board are based on surveys conducted among the general public, and sometimes while responses from contestants leave Steve Harvey stunned, what the people have said could be even more baffling. Anyone in tune with how the general public thinks should not have much of a problem doing well on the game show or figuring out what will turn up on the board. However, sometimes top answers can come as a surprise not just to the contestants, but also to the host Steve Harvey.

During one episode when Harvey asked, “Name something you can tell is new by how it smells,” a contestant named Derek was first to press the buzzer and answer, “Your car.” That was the number one answer on the board and it was time for his family to play the game. Next up was a woman named Carly who said, “Your house,” which was unfortunately incorrect. It was then the turn of a woman named Aubrey who got it right and impressed Harvey. “Four games,” he said, before adding “My girl, you finally got one.” As impressed as he was, the host was disappointed with the very next answer, "Your breath," which came from a man named Ian.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and a contestant on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I don’t care what you put in your old-a** mouth, it ain’t fitting to smell new,” he said. Not surprisingly, that answer was not on the board. It was then Deshka’s turn to answer, and this led to the final strike for the family. “Carpet,” she said which many people might believe to be a good answer. Unfortunately, this response was not on the board, giving the other family a chance to steal the game.

Michell was up next and she said, “Steve, we’re gonna go with leather.” This was not on the board either, meaning that they lost the game. Now it was time for the board to reveal the remaining two answers that no one got right. The number three answer on the board was rose. It is a little unusual but one can understand how people could tell if a flower was fresh or not by smelling it.

The number four answer, however, caught everyone off guard, since it turned out to be milk. All of the contestants looked surprised and Deshka asked, “Milk?” Even Harvey was not expecting that on the board. “They smell the same as long as it ain’t spoiled,” he said with a confused look on his face. Fans of the show were also confused and they mentioned in the comments section of the video on the show's YouTube channel.

“Rose and milk were two dumb answers, whoever answered those surveys. I thought carpet and house were better answers,” one user commented. “Clothes and flowers were all I could think of, and I agree with Steve's point regarding the smell of milk,” added another. “I love how Steve is just as confused as we are when MILK was on the board,” one user pointed out.