ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board

Some contestants give answers so outrageous at times that even the host doesn't want them to win.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Every popular game show host has a unique style and each of them is popular among fans despite being very different from the others. Although hosts such as Drew Carey are known for showing empathy for contestants who lose out on prizes, Steve Harvey on “Family Feud” is always ready to roast players over stupid answers that turn out to be wrong. Although Harvey is known to react dramatically to NSFW answers, on one occasion he actually celebrated when such a response from a contestant was not on the board.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey had started the game with a survey question, “Name something you put in your mouth but don’t swallow.” Amanda from the Forsythe family was first to the buzzer. She said gum which was the top answer on the board. As a result, she got the option to play out the rest of the round with her family. Next up from the Forsythes was a woman named Magen. She was asked the same question, upon hearing which she had a huge smile on her face as she stared at the host. Harvey immediately understood what was on her mind and remarked, “You ever walk up to somebody and saw the look on their face and you just know. I walked up to her and I was 'Woah.' I mean man, you talk about the cat that ate the canary,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on Family Feud. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on Family Feud. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host then implored the contestant to keep it family-friendly as much as possible for her. “I want you to think about this show and all the years it has aired. How many families have enjoyed this wonderful form of Christian entertainment? So, find a way to give me your answer and keep it where we can all be working here again,” he reminded the contestant. Magen, however, was not going to back down. Despite being married to a pastor, she did not hold back as she gave her answer. “I will say this out loud, they’re sperm,” she said. “You know it’s up there, Steve. Everyone knew it. It’s up there,” she added confidently. The contestant then said that she was doing it for the money.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Doing it for the money so that makes it alright,” the host snapped back in a sarcastic tone. It was then time for the moment of truth. Harvey was too shy to even say the word out loud. He just mumbled it and pointed to the board. When the red X sign came up, there was no one more excited than the veteran host. He must have prayed hard for it. The contestant, however, could not believe that hers was not one of the top answers.

 

“Yes! Yes!” Harvey exclaimed as he danced on the stage. “It ain’t up there…we can all still probably go to heaven.” He then pointed at the contestant and said, “That’s what you get for saying it.” Although scandalous the episode turned out to be the most hilarious for the show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
Some contestants give answers so outrageous at times that even the host doesn't want them to win.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
The long-time model of the show looked gorgeous in the outfits she modeled at the time.
6 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Some may have doubts about his hosting but there can be none about his physique.
7 hours ago
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
The contestant was completely smitten with the model the moment he stepped foot on the stage.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
The other contestants also suggested that Harvey apologize to Shekira for roasting her.
1 day ago
Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."
White said that it led to a retake on the show and she was not too happy about that.
1 day ago
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
In a nostalgic clip from the '80s, the 13-year-old could be seen telling Sajak that he wanted to be a baseball player.
2 days ago
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
Paying $479 for crab legs is a lot and the least one can expect for that kind of money is quality.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
It's one thing to create a good product, but it's a completely different thing to make it successful.
3 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
The host is known to be kind and supportive but this might have been a bit too much help.
3 days ago
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
The reaction did not go down well with the viewers who took to Reddit to express outrage.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
The wooden club also had designs carved into it that added more value.
4 days ago
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
Some believe that longtime co-host Vanna White should have been given a chance to be host after Sajak
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
It's always nice to share your success with your loved ones, even when they're not present.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
Carey accidentally gave away a free guess to the player in the 10 chances game, helping her win.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
The child came up with the idea out of his own love for coffee that he wanted to enjoy minus the effects of caffeine.
5 days ago
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
The two had a very old and special bond and the emotions were too much for Carey to contain.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.
6 days ago
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
ECONOMY & WORK
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
It's not every day that you get a rockstar to teach you an iconic guitar riff on "The Price is Right."
6 days ago