Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board

Some contestants give answers so outrageous at times that even the host doesn't want them to win.

Every popular game show host has a unique style and each of them is popular among fans despite being very different from the others. Although hosts such as Drew Carey are known for showing empathy for contestants who lose out on prizes, Steve Harvey on “Family Feud” is always ready to roast players over stupid answers that turn out to be wrong. Although Harvey is known to react dramatically to NSFW answers, on one occasion he actually celebrated when such a response from a contestant was not on the board.

Harvey had started the game with a survey question, “Name something you put in your mouth but don’t swallow.” Amanda from the Forsythe family was first to the buzzer. She said gum which was the top answer on the board. As a result, she got the option to play out the rest of the round with her family. Next up from the Forsythes was a woman named Magen. She was asked the same question, upon hearing which she had a huge smile on her face as she stared at the host. Harvey immediately understood what was on her mind and remarked, “You ever walk up to somebody and saw the look on their face and you just know. I walked up to her and I was 'Woah.' I mean man, you talk about the cat that ate the canary,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on Family Feud. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host then implored the contestant to keep it family-friendly as much as possible for her. “I want you to think about this show and all the years it has aired. How many families have enjoyed this wonderful form of Christian entertainment? So, find a way to give me your answer and keep it where we can all be working here again,” he reminded the contestant. Magen, however, was not going to back down. Despite being married to a pastor, she did not hold back as she gave her answer. “I will say this out loud, they’re sperm,” she said. “You know it’s up there, Steve. Everyone knew it. It’s up there,” she added confidently. The contestant then said that she was doing it for the money.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Doing it for the money so that makes it alright,” the host snapped back in a sarcastic tone. It was then time for the moment of truth. Harvey was too shy to even say the word out loud. He just mumbled it and pointed to the board. When the red X sign came up, there was no one more excited than the veteran host. He must have prayed hard for it. The contestant, however, could not believe that hers was not one of the top answers.

“Yes! Yes!” Harvey exclaimed as he danced on the stage. “It ain’t up there…we can all still probably go to heaven.” He then pointed at the contestant and said, “That’s what you get for saying it.” Although scandalous the episode turned out to be the most hilarious for the show.