Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'there’s something wrong with you' after hearing her answers

The contestant made the host laugh hysterically more than once in the episode.

Steve Harvey single-handedly entertains fans on "Family Feud" with his peculiar facial expressions and witty jibes at contestants who come up with silly answers. At times, he is sarcastic, but on many occasions, he is so astonished by the absurdity of responses that he doesn't shy away from questioning a player's sanity. In one episode, Harvey even went on to call a contestant named Adrianne crazy on the show for her answer.

The host read out a survey question, which was, “Name something you shouldn’t leave out in the open at your house when people come to visit,” according to a report in MSN. When it was Adrianne’s turn to answer, she confidently said into the mic, “Your Social Security card.” But that wasn’t all, and the contestant was quite animated throughout the show, which drew the host’s attention more towards her.

“You just as crazy as you want to be, ain’t you?” the host asked the contestant while she was celebrating. The contestant screamed out the answer one more time, this time pointing at the screen. “There’s something wrong with you, ain’t it?” Harvey asked her as she stood there laughing and clapping. There was no doubt that Adrianne was the star of this particular episode of the show.

“All your answers are crazy,” Harvey added. “Social security card! “Most of us don’t even know where the hell our Social Security card is. I wish it was laying out somewhere. I ain’t seen it since I was 16.” The contestant also joined in on the comedy as she said, “I got bad credit.” Unfortunately, a giant red X showed up on the screen immediately afterward, indicating that her answer wasn’t correct, but it still managed to make the audience laugh.

This was not the only time in the episode that Adrianne stood out for the wrong reason. During a different segment, the survey question asked was, “Name something people say looks bright.” The contestant didn’t even look at the board properly before answering, “The stars.” However, the number one answer, The Sun/A Star, had already been revealed. The contestant had no idea that was the case, and the host took full advantage of the opportunity.

“I know. That's the best answer,” he said at first. “That’s up there,” Harvey said multiple times afterward, and each time, he got a high five from Adrianne, who still had no idea what was going on. “Turn around,” she said to the host, and added, “Let’s point together." By this time, he could not control his laughter, and the contestant still had no clue what was going on.

She even said, “In your face,” before realizing her mistake. Even Adrianne couldn’t help but laugh at what she had been doing all this time. It was perhaps one of the funniest segments in the show’s long history. Despite making these mistakes, the contestant was the star of the episode.