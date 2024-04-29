Restaurant Charges $14 for Birthday Cake Surprise | 'We Never Asked for That'

Mother-son duo gets an unforeseen shock as the restaurant bills for an unrequested cake.

No birthday is complete without a birthday cake. But imagine you are enjoying your meal at a restaurant and the waiter out of excitement brings you a cake with candles and sings 'Happy Birthday' just for you. Doesn't that sound special and alluring? Something similar happened with (@seanlans) and her mother but with an unexpected twist. The clip went viral with 939.5K views and had an overlay text saying, "If a restaurant brings you a dessert for your birthday that you didn’t ask for, should you have to pay for it?". Sean further explains in his video that he along with his mom went out for dinner and he had placed the gift wrapped and the waiter saw it. They were finishing their orders and the waiter out of curiosity asked, "Oh is it someone's birthday"? To this, Sean replies excitingly, "Yeah it's my mom's birthday".

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@seanlans

After a few minutes, the waiter came with a piece of cake, ice cream, and a candle singing Happy Birthday and wishing Sean's mom. Both were astonished and, "We’re both just like, ‘Oh my God, that is so thoughtful'". But then their tables were cleared and their cheque came. To their surprise, an extra amount of $14 was added to the cake and they thought, "That’s kinda strange, we never asked for that".

Sean further explains that the celebration was supposed to be complimentary and they didn't even like the vanilla flavor as both are chocolate lovers. They were just planning to get some ice cream for dessert at some other place. Despite the development, they decided to pay for the cake without making a fuss. Sean didn't want to ruin the good experience they had.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@seanlans

@Sydney Reyes commented, "As a server, I’ve accidentally forgotten to have my manager comp off a birthday dessert. Your server probably realized their mistake later, and like me, will never recover". @Cinnaree commented, "No! If they brought it without asking then it is a gift!". @musclemommy commented, "It was my son's 7th birthday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Orlando. Universally, they brought out free cake sang happy birthday and it was free! Definitely should not have had to pay". @user9458244595650 commented, "Should not have paid - went to 3 star Michelin place for my 40th, got 2 free glasses of great champagne and a dessert.

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@seanlans

@Jocelyn Marie commented, "That $14 birthday cake would’ve been their tip". @sean commented, "Nah you should’ve confronted them on it because how they gonna learn it’s not ok if everyone just keeps paying it". @Akjustice commented, "Honestly a lot of restaurants have a birthday dessert button but you have to get the managers to comp it before you drop the check. We do that where I work". @elydlow commented, "I hope it was a mistake because in some systems you have to ring it in and get it comped for being a birthday dessert, if not that’s so messed up".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@seanlans

Viewers were stunned by the audacity to ask customers for a complimentary cake. Some tagged it as an honest mistake from the server's end while some suggested Sean should have complained about it and not given any extra amount besides their order.

