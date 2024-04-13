Husband Bullied to Pay Bill for Entire Table by Wife’s Friends; Netizens Side With Him

The traditional expectation of men paying bills for every expense, including meals, outings, and even larger purchases is still deep-rooted. As societal attitudes and women's empowerment evolve, people are now arguing about why should men pay every time. Amidst all these debates, one video went viral with 5.7 million views which witnessed a group of girls bullying one friend's husband to pay the entire table's bill. Brenique Reed (@niquieb) called out these girls on her handle for their inappropriate behavior and for going to parties for free meals. The video had an overlay text saying, "@mrsernestinemorrison Not us splitting the bill." The video started with Ernestine asking the waiter to make the bill for him, his wife, and the birthday girl (out of courtesy) but was later asked by a group of his wife's friends to pay the whole table's bill.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @niquieb

A girl in the group was enraged when the man asked the waiter for separate cheques. She said, "You are the only man at this table. Why we are all doing separate cheques? It's all women here." To this, Ernestine's wife sided with him when he said that he was not obligated as he covered his whole family, plus the birthday girl. Reacting to this, the other girls in the group called him cheap and asked their friend to ask her husband to pay $700 i.e. the whole table's bill. Listening to the incident, Brenique was pretty enraged at how low these girls could stoop and why they needed a man to pay for their bills amidst all the independent and feminist fights. She further said that the birthday girl must be grateful as he got her bill covered although he didn't have to. All the girls had the guts to stand up and move out without paying the bill after making the man feel awkward with unnecessary shaming.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @niquieb

Viewers blamed the girls and especially the wife for not fighting for her husband and having friends with such poor tastes. @bella commented, "I would’ve unfriended all of them." @ShaQuannOfficial commented, "And on another note, my husband wouldn’t have been at dinner with me and my homegirls." @pj_peyton commented, "I can’t believe this is actually a thing. Does this happen anywhere besides the US?" @username239610106765 commented, "Ghetto. Always wanting something for free. Never wanting to pay for their own stuff. So typical." @Junior Zamora commented, "I would do the same. Pay for my wife and the birthday girl. Everyone else is on their own looking for a free meal freeloading at its finest".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@niquieb

@Ameer Mcneil commented, "Friendship is over at this point." @Sammy Nashville commented, "This whole culture around splitting the bill is ridiculous. Pay for your part and be quiet." @ausi omo tona commented, "And his wife said nothing about her friends disrespecting her man?" @Sandra Patricia commented, "My husband would not be paying for no one but me." @DD commented, "The feeling of entitlement to someone else's husband's pocket is absurd. I would have read the entire table to filth." @Chennel Horton commented, "And why is your man at the table with all these hungry women anyway? Wifey don’t know what she is doing! WTH is wrong with her!"

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@niquieb

Brenique ended the rant by saying, "Y'all is crazy as hell. He should have cussed all y'all a---es out at that table. Go to your friend's dinner and have your own goddamn money." She also thought that Ernestine should have just got up and left the restaurant as the argument started between these silly girls.

You can follow Brenique Reed (@niquieb) for more such content.