ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big

He loved the item from the moment it arrived in the store, and wasn't going to let it go that easy.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison, guest and expert on "Pawn Stars." (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison, guest and expert on "Pawn Stars." (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Items found in shipwrecks are often considered valuable. There’s just something about discovering an item that has sat at the bottom of an ocean or a sea for centuries. That’s what one guest claimed to have when she brought a giant bell to the store on “Pawn Stars.” The guest named April claimed that the bell was on a ship of the Dutch East India Company (VOC), which was the biggest trading company in the world during the 1600s and the 1700s.

via GIPHY

 

Rick Harrison was instantly impressed by it. “I just love old shipwreck items. You can just imagine the journey they’ve been on. You know, everything from being loaded onto the ship to the giant storm taking the ship down all the way down to the diver 200 years later, finding it,” he said. April said she had purchased it from a shop in Indonesia and had paid $700 for it.

While Rick was impressed with the bell, his father had his reservations. “This ain’t right,” he said, much to the guest’s surprise. “I don’t think this bell was submerged in salt water. If it was, it’d be a lot worse shape than it is now.” His son then explained to April that it could be fake and that an expert needed to come in and take a look at it. Later, at the shop, a man named Carl, an expert in shipwreck coins and artifacts, came in to check its authenticity.

Screenshot showing Richard (L) and Rick Harrison with the bell. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Richard (L) and Rick Harrison with the bell. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Richard Harrison shared his concern about the bell not being submerged in salt water, as April claimed initially, and the expert agreed with him. “Well, you’re right,” Carl said. “90% of all shipwrecks are in shallow water. In fact, most of them are sticking up. You know, they hit the reef and pretty much stay there.”

The expert then carefully looked inside the bell and assumed that it might have washed ashore from a shipwreck at some point, and the natives found it and kept it on land for several years. That would explain the condition the bell was in and would not take away from the fact that it was in a shipwreck. “I’m positive that it’s not a reproduction or a fake,” the expert said. When asked what it could be worth, he gave a figure of $15,000.

Screenshot showing the experta inspecting the bell. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the experta inspecting the bell. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was encouraging for April. “Never in a million years did I imagine this bell could be worth that much money. $15,000 for something that’s just been sitting in my apartment,” she said. When asked how much she wanted for it, she believed $11,000 would be a fair price. Richard was not going to give her that much and countered with $3,000.

 

The amount was too little. Rick knew that she was going to walk away, but his love for shipwrecked items saw him raise the amount from $3,000 to $7,200. That was the final figure agreed upon by all parties present, and a deal was struck. However, in the end, his father did not look best pleased.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
The experts were certainly intrigued as they had probably never appraised a food item before.
42 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
He loved the item from the moment it arrived in the store, and wasn't going to let it go that easy.
2 hours ago
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
The guest told his mom that they were going to spend the weekend in Acapulco after the big appraisal.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
23 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
It's not always the successful ones that get all the attention, some contestants become infamous too.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
The veteran host is kind-hearted but he can have some brutal opinions at times.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
Not everything that comes on the show is what the owner might advertise it to be.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
She wasn't afraid to alter her physical appearance to get a deal from one of the sharks.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
It was perhaps one of the more enjoyable pitches as every shark seemed to have a good time.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
Starnes is a six-day champion of the show so far and is one of the youngest champions in history.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
Marvel is known worldwide today thanks to its movies, and the comics could be worth a fortune.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
Things got a little heated when Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary fought for a deal with Kitty Casas.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
The dress clips had an incredible story of friendship involving the guest's father and a jeweler.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
She even claimed that the meat was produced in a lab and wasn't from wild salmon.
4 days ago
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
He even wanted to spend the rest of the money on his daughters and only wanted a new guitar.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
Some contestants are just lucky enough to pick the letters that open up the puzzle.
5 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
Her excitement knew no bounds when she learned that she had won a brand-new car.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
The firm went on to do really well and delivered on the promises that the founders made on the show.
5 days ago