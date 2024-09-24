ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space

Before we get into this list, think of anything that you might use only once or twice.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Source: Getty Images - ljubaphoto (Left) Getty Images - danchooalex (Right)
Source: Getty Images - ljubaphoto (Left) Getty Images - danchooalex (Right)

One factor some people don't consider when trimming their budgets is whether they're buying things when they should be renting instead. There are plenty of items we tend to buy when we could save money, space, and energy by renting. Here are 15 items you should rent instead of buying.

Before we get into this list, think of anything that you might use only once or twice, things that could take up valuable space in your home or garage, and things that cost money to maintain. These are items that make sense to rent.

 

1. Power tools

renting power tools
Source: Milwaukee Tool Facebook

You can rent tools from stores including Lowe's and Home Depot

Tools are a great item to consider renting instead of buying. Since plenty of people only use tools on rare occasions, it can make financial sense to rent from a store like Lowe's or Home Depot when you need specific tools.

2. Formal wear

n
Source: Cuff to Collar Facebook

Tuxedos and other formal wear are better to rent than buy in most cases.

It has long been tradition for men to rent their tuxedos for proms and weddings. Since you're usually only wearing the item once, why buy it and take up space in the closet?

3. RVs

RV rental
Source: RVPlus You RV Rentals FB
 

A recreational vehicle (RV) is an expensive and large item that you're usually better off renting. Most people don't use RVs enough or for long enough time to warrant buying one for perhaps $100,000 or more. Renting an RV lets you see the country for lower cost, and you don't need to find a place to park it when you're done.

4. Coffins

According to Scripps, you can actually rent a casket instead of buying one. Some funeral homes let families rent the casket for the memorial service and then bury their loved one's remains in a plain box or have them cremated.

5. Baby gear

n
Source: Orlando Stroller Rentals FB

Families traveling to Disney World can reduce hassle by renting strollers for their little ones.

New and expectant parents may save money by renting some types of baby gear. This is especially useful when traveling — renting strollers and car seats saves time and the hassle of bring them items from home.

6. Musical instruments

Does your child want to learn how to play the saxophone or flute this year? You can usually rent musical instruments through schools or local stores. Your child can try out different instruments before committing to one.

7. Pickup trucks

n
Source: Ford Facebook

Rent a pickup truck as needed to save tens of thousands of dollars compared to buying new.

Chances are you don't need a big pickup truck for day-to-day activities. If you only need a truck occasionally to haul big things, why not rent a truck?

8. Outdoor equipment

Much like an RV, some types of large outdoor equipment like kayaks and bicycles may be rented from local sporting goods stores. For those who don't use them regularly, renting is preferable.

9. At-home entertainment

You might not need to buy entertainment items like movies or video games. Often renting is better, especially on items you'll only use or watch once.

10. Your house

Renting is sometimes a smarter choice than buying. Buying a house isn't the best move for everyone. Some people who plan to travel or move frequently should rent their home instead of buying.

11. A boat

n
Source: Facebook Marketplace
 

Are you a water lover? Renting a boat instead of buying can save you money and hassle. Plus, reselling a boat isn't always easy!

12. Wedding tents, tables, and chairs

It makes sense that for a large event like a wedding, you'd rent a tent and required seats instead of buying them.

13. Toys

Did you know you can rent toys for your kids? Tiny Earth Toys is one place to rent fun items so you only keep them as long as you need them.

14. Designer handbags

n
Source: Bag Borrow or Steal Facebook

You may love luxury handbags, but if you like to switch them out frequently, try renting instead of buying. Several companies let you rent designer purses.

15. Formal dresses

Just like men rent their tuxes for special occasions, women can also rent lovely dresses for proms, weddings, and other events. This is cheaper than buying and ensures you aren't stuck with dresses that are out of style or no longer fit.

This article originally appeared one year ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space
MONEY 101
15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space
Before we get into this list, think of anything that you might use only once or twice.
4 hours ago
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
1 day ago
Still own dusty childhood toys? Those Barbie dolls and GI Joes are worth a massive fortune today
MONEY 101
Still own dusty childhood toys? Those Barbie dolls and GI Joes are worth a massive fortune today
What are some of the most valuable action figures? You can make good money selling vintage Barbies, G.I. Joes, and Star Wars action figures.
4 days ago
Your vintage Pokémon cards could be worth a fortune today — just watch out for these details
MONEY 101
Your vintage Pokémon cards could be worth a fortune today — just watch out for these details
Pokémon cards were all the rage in the '90s and early 2000s. Are they worth anything today? You might be surprised.
5 days ago
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
MONEY 101
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
The boxes of popular, rare, and vintage LEGO sets may be valuable. Before you throw them away, find out if the LEGO boxes are worth anything.
6 days ago
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
MONEY 101
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
People collect all sorts of things, and if you have old National Geographic Magazines lying around, you may wonder if they're worth anything.
7 days ago
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
What are some things you didn't know you could pawn? You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
7 days ago
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Sep 14, 2024
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
Sep 13, 2024
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
Sep 12, 2024
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
Sep 11, 2024
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
MONEY 101
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
The strategy has allowed the company to save millions of gallons of fuel, and time.
Sep 10, 2024
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
MONEY 101
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
When he checked his PayPal account, there was $92,233,720,368,547,800 in it.
Sep 9, 2024
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Sep 6, 2024
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
MONEY 101
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
In one such hack, social media influencers are explaining to the public how they can exploit Section 179 to get maximum tax savings.
Sep 2, 2024
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
MONEY 101
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
Pang Gek Tang, founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, tried her hands at 5 businesses before finding success.
Aug 26, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Aug 24, 2024
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
MONEY 101
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
The 6-1 method suggests buying six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one treat for yourself.
Aug 20, 2024
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Aug 18, 2024
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
MONEY 101
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".
Aug 8, 2024