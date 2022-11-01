How to Stay Warm Without Sky-High Electric Bills This Winter
With inflation impacting energy costs along with other goods and services across the nation, Americans are preparing for a hit to their budgets this winter. To curb the impact, try these tips from the Department of Energy to save on electric bills in the winter.
If you experienced high electric bills in the summer due to increased air conditioner usage, unfortunately, you won’t get much of a reprieve in the winter. Winter temperatures can put a lot of strain on heating appliances, and OPEC recently announced oil production reductions that will drive up costs. Fortunately, a few tips can minimize the added impact on your budget.
First of all, maintain and check heating systems in your home.
The Department of Energy says that one key way to prepare your home for winter is to have a routine check done on your home heating systems. You want to replace any necessary filters on the furnace or heat pump so they’ll work properly. If you have wood or pellet-burning appliances, be sure to clean and maintain those as well.
You should minimize heat loss around windows.
Cover and treat windows that are prone to letting in drafts. You can seal heavy-duty plastic sheets to the inside of your window frames for the winter or look into window treatments that reduce energy loss. Close-fitting drapes or shades can also help hold heat inside.
You may also want to check windows and doorways for air leaks. Applying caulk or weather-stripping material can help remedy this problem.
The Department of Energy also says there may be gaps around chimneys, recessed lighting, unfinished spaces in closets, and around utility cut-throughs for pipes. It’s a good idea to sweep through your entire home to detect any of these areas where warm air could escape.
Use the simplest form of solar energy.
During certain parts of the day, you can use solar energy without any equipment by opening the curtains. Open curtains on south-facing windows during the day to let sunlight warm areas naturally, and close them at night.
Moderate your indoor temperature to minimize costs.
You can save money by adjusting your thermostat and possibly using a programmable thermostat. Turn the thermostat down when you are asleep or away from home.
The Department of Energy estimates you can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating and cooling by turning your thermostat back 7 degrees–10 degrees Fahrenheit for eight hours a day. This can work well if you work outside the home, but be sure to keep the temperature comfortable and safe for any pets.
Try to also adjust your thermostat while you're at home. If you’re used to keeping your home much warmer than the outdoor temperature, try to adjust it by a degree or two to see whether you even notice a difference. (Try wearing extra clothing to save money and stay warm.)
Other tips can keep your electricity costs down.
The Department of Energy also suggests setting your water heater’s temperature to “warm” or 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This prevents scalding and lowers costs.
If you decorate with holiday lights, stick to LED light options to cut your costs. Remember to unplug them whenever possible.