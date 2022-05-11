Lower Your Energy Costs This Summer With These Tips

Manage your air conditioning effectively

When no one is home, powering off the air conditioner can help you save money on energy costs. While it may cause your home to be warm when you arrive home, you burn a lot of energy if you leave it turned up when you aren't home, especially for long periods of time. If you have a thermostat that controls the entire home's ventilation, you should keep the thermostat between 78 degrees and 80 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.