When Will the House Vote on the Daylight Saving Time Bill?

DST is defined as the period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the U.S. are set one hour ahead of standard time to reduce electricity usage by extending daylight hours. About a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized DST. Whereas the concept has been around for more than a century, the U.S. adopted DST after European nations, which embraced the practice in 1916 to save energy during World War 1.