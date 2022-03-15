Gas Prices Hit a New High — Prices in 2008 Impacted Americans More

If the numbers lighting up gas-station pylons are reminding you of what happened to gas prices in 2008, you’re right on the money, so to speak.

Back then, gas prices hit record levels in the U.S. And this month, U.S. gas prices broke that 2008 record and kept surging.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.173 on Tuesday, March 8, breaking the previous record of $4.114, which was set in July 2008, as The New York Times reports.