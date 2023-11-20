Name Danielle Steel Net Worth $600 Million Sources of Income Novels, adaptations, royalties DOB 14th August 1947 Age 76 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Author

In the news for her latest romance novel "Happiness" Danielle Steel, an American author also known for books behind films such as "Now and Forever" and "Fine Things," has a net worth of $600 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth. She has written more than 180 novels which have sold upwards of 800 million copies, and her novels have been transcribed into several other languages for a wider readership. Steel has also made a Guinness World Record for one of her books enjoying the top position in the New York Times bestseller list for 381 weeks in a row. Around 20 of her romance novels have been adapted for the screen, and some of her best work includes "The Wedding Planner", "Without A Trace", "The Promise", "The Whittiers", "Zoya", "Jewels", "Safe Harbour" and "The Gift".

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Daniele Steel attends the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 Haute-Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on January 22, 2013 in Paris, France.|Getty Images| Photo by Michel Dufour

Before making a large part of her fortune from literature, Steel started her career as a poet, and wrote her first manuscript as part of her first job at Supergirls. She later entered the copywriting profession and published her first novel "Going Home" in 1973. Steel got her breakthrough in 1979 when "The Promise" was her first novel to be adapted as a film starring Stephen Collins and Kathleen Quinlan. In addition to royalties from book sales, these movie adaptations generated more revenue for Steel.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Writer Danielle Steel (C) with her companion (L) and Leonello Brandolini d'Adda (R) attend AROP Gala at Opera Bastille with a representation of 'Aida' on October 15, 2013 in Paris, France.|Getty Images|Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

When it comes to property investments, Steel auctioned her Stinson Beach, California home for almost $10 million in 2014. Besides this, Steel has an opulent home in Paris and owns a 55-room Spreckles mansion in San Francisco which costs around $50+ million.

Exterior view of palatial, 3-story mansion built in 1913 by sugar baron Adolph Spreckels which features 2 large bay window sections; it is now owned & newly renovated by author Danielle Steel.|Getty Images|Photo by John Storey

Steel is known to have a shy personality and is not seen giving interviews or making appearances with her kids often. She has had five marriages, and all of them ended in separation. Steel has given birth to seven children named, Nick, Beatrix, Vanessa, Samantha, Zara, Maximilian, and Victoria. Her first marriage was at the age of 18 to Claude-Eric Lazard who was a banker in 1965, before a divorce in 1974. She then met robber Danny Zugelder while interviewing a friend and they got married in the prison canteen in 1975. Steel had to suffer several miscarriages during her marriage with Zugelder and divorced him in 1978. Just after the divorce, she met and married heroin addict William Toth. In 1981, Steel married John Traina and had five children. After her marriage with Traina ended, she got married to financier Thomas J. Perkins, whom she divorced in 2003.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Writer Danielle Steel (R) and her daughter Samantha Traina (L) attend the Celine show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 8, 2015 in Paris, France.|Getty Images|Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Instagram 59,200 Followers Twitter 30,800 Followers Facebook 1.1 Million Followers

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 1: Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger presents an award to Author Danielle Steel at the 2009 California Hall of Fame Inductee Ceremony at the California Musuem on December 1, 2009 in Sacramento, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Deauville Film Festival 2002: Lucien Barrière Literary Award for the novel "The Kiss (Le Baiser)"

New York Presbyterian Hospital 2009: Distinguished Service in Mental Health Award

Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco 2003: Outstanding Achievement Award

The University of San Francisco Catholic Youth Organization 1999: Service to Youth Award

The California Psychiatric Association: Outstanding Achievement Award

The American Psychiatric Association: Distinguished Service Award

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: Daniele Steel and guest attends the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 at Muse Rodin on July 7, 2014 in Paris, France.|Getty Images|Photo by Rindoff/Dufour/French Select

How many awards has Danielle Steel won?

Danielle Steel has won one award and received several recognitions.

How many children does Danielle Steel have?

Danielle Steel has 9 children amongst which she has given birth to 7 and 2 of them are step-children.

Which are some of the best Danielle Steel novels?

"Safe Harbour", "The Whittiers", "The Gift", "All That Glitters", "The High Notes: A Novel", "Zoya", "Jewels", "Flying Angles: A Novel".

