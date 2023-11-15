Name Ken Griffin Net Worth $35 Billion Annual Income $4.1 Billion Sources of Income Businesses, investments DOB 15th October 1968 Age 55 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, investor

What is Ken Griffin's net worth?

In the news for making the largest annual return ever by a hedge fund with his firm Citadel LLC, CEO Kenneth Cordele Griffin famously known as Ken Griffin, is an American entrepreneur who has earned a $35 billion net worth. Apart from his hedge fund and investments, Griffin is a philanthropist who has donated $1 billion to several charitable causes including museums, hospitals, art galleries, and more. He and his partners at Citadel also helped countries, colleges, and residents during the Covid-19 crisis. Last year, he led his firm to make investments, which delivered a 38% return translating into a whopping $16 billion.

What are Ken Griffin’s sources of income?

As the founder and CEO of Citadel, Ken Griffin makes a bulk of his fortune from the hedge fund that manages funds and makes lucrative investments to make money for clients. As part of this, his sources of income include several investments, rental income, stock gains, and fund management. He earns a colossal salary of $4.1 billion annually and does not back off from donating his wealth to those in need. Griffin has also lost personal wealth of $1 billion while his company lost $9 billion, during the global financial crash of 2008. He started investing early in his life and had amassed more than $1 million by the time he graduated.

Real estate and other assets

Griffin is well-known for his investments and real estate and, therefore, he has invested around a total of $750 million between 2013 and 2019 on his lavish properties. He had purchased a house in Chicago for $58 million, one in Miami for $60 million, and another one in Hawaii for $17 million. Apart from this, he also purchased land for $200 million in Palm Beach, Flordia. Griffin also spent an exorbitant amount of $122 million to acquire the mansion in London and another purchase of four floors in NYC cost him $238 million. Griffin has also set the record for purchasing the most expensive mansions in Miami and Illinois, and owns an opulent mansion on the famous Miami Star Island, which he bought for $75 million.

Personal life

Griffin does not have much of a dating history but was married twice. He first exchanged vows with high school sweetheart Katherine Weingartt, whom he separated from in 1996. Then in 2002, Griffin met Anne Dias on a blind date, and got married in 2003. The couple had three children before they got divorced in 2015 and had signed a prenuptial agreement to maintain the joint custody of their children. Dias and Griffin settled their ugly divorce and Ken agreed to pay $45,000 for her winter vacation and paid $11.75 million to Dias for the Park Tower penthouse.

Honors & recognition

Ranked #22 in Forbes 400 List (2023)

Ranked #22 in the Richest Person in Every State List (2023)

Ranked #35 in the Forbes Billionaires List (2023)

Ranked #4 position as the Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers List (2019)

Ranked #65 as one of the most Powerful People List (2018)

Ranked #65 in The Richest Person In America’s 50 Largest Cities List (2016)

FAQs

When did Ken Griffin make his first investment?

Ken Griffin made his first investment at the age of 19.

Is Ken Griffin married?

He was married twice and divorced Anne Dias in 2015.

What is Ken Griffin's designation?

Ken Griffin works as the CEO (chief executive officer) of hedge fund Citadel LLC.

