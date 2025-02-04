'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'

Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.

As the host of “The Price is Right” Drew Carey is one of the many faces that fans of TV game shows recognize. But, if some of those who work closely with him are to be believed, Carey is much more than just another game show host. One such person is the former model of the show Gwendolyn Osborne. According to Express US, Osborne believes that she along with Carey changed the history of television during one of the most crucial periods of her life.

At the time, the model was pregnant but the host still wanted her on the show if she wanted to be on television. Osborne was more than happy to do it and believes that it revolutionized daytime television, especially for a lot of women. “His immediate support of showing my pregnancy on air, bringing my son Malloy back on the show as I came back to work, proved that mothers can be celebrated while supported to come back to work on TV,” she said.

“The fact that I was pregnant as a mother and wanted to show my pregnancy as a model—and that I could be strong enough to come back and still work as a mother on television—was so important,” Osborne added. She was a part of the show for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017 before she bid farewell to it all. Even at the time of her departure, Carey gave her a fitting tribute.

After the games ended on her final episode of the show, Carey came back on stage and urged the audience to stay back. He gave a farewell speech for the long-time model as he and the people in the studio all applauded her for her years of service. It was truly a beautiful moment in the show’s history, one that will certainly live on in Osborne’s heart for the rest of her life.

This is not the only time Carey has been supportive of the models of the show. In fact, he has done it multiple times in the past. When “The Price is Right” model Manuela Arbelaez accidentally revealed the price of a car to a contestant, effectively giving away the prize, Carey had her back throughout even as Arbelaez was embarrassed and worried.

“Drew could not have been more supportive, same with the producers. They came up to me, and they loved it. They thought it was the funniest moment, and they embraced it, and they’re like, 'We’re not gonna pick it out, we’re gonna air it as it happened,'” she said as per Cinema Blend. A mistake like that can be scary and Arbelaez said that she was “mortified” when it happened. She may have even thought that she’d lose her job.

However, everyone understood that it was an honest mistake. Today, it is one of the most-watched clips in the show’s history and the long-time model has become a beloved fan favorite of “The Price is Right.”