ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage

Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Celebrations by contestants and thrills aren't new for “The Price is Right” fans, but that doesn't stop the cast and crew from making Halloween extra special for the audience. In the past, Drew Carey has also appeared as a pirate and WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan for the Halloween-themed episodes. Although Drew Carey and his supporting cast light up the stage during the special episode, not many people have witnessed how everything is set up before recording begins. The showrunners once gave fans a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes.

In this episode, Drew Carey and his fellow cast members on the show were to dress up as monsters such as zombies and vampires. The host was to appear as Count Dracula, leading the creatures of the night. Since Carey cannot fly like Dracula, he had to be hooked to a couple of cables.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey being hooked to the cables on
Screenshot showing Drew Carey being hooked to the cables on "The Price is Right) (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The host would make his entrance in the most dramatic fashion by being lowered from the rafters using cables. However, that’s a risky move, and everything had to be tested before recording. However, the host was as unserious as it gets. Instead of playing the menacing character that is Count Dracula, the host was in his shorts and joking around with everyone on set.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey laughing on
Screenshot showing Drew Carey laughing on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

As he was taken up to the rafters and lowered down, the host comically flapped the ends of his long coat. One of the showrunners raised an issue with this action as well. “Do Darcula flap their wings?” they asked. “They told me to flap,” the host responded. He was then told to just have his coat wrapped around himself as he came down and spread his coat once he reached a certain point during the descent.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey flapping his Count Dracula coat. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey flapping his Count Dracula coat. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

It all seemed like a lot of fun, and the host was not the only one who had a good time with his character. Announcer George Gray also had to change his style of announcing for the episode. Part of that included speaking in a different accent and overpronouncing the ‘R’s. When it was time for him to introduce the host, he said, “And now, here’s your host, Count ‘Drewcula’ himself, ‘Drew Scarey.’” Popular models Rachel Reynolds and Amber Lancaster were seen dressed up as zombies.

 

For fans, this was one of the best episodes of the show, and they mentioned this in the comments on YouTube. “Greatest episode of all time of any TV show! The puns were just through the roof.... and George Grey's green screen was sublime,” one user commented. “That Halloween was the best episode!” exclaimed another. One of them claimed to be a part of the show, and wrote, “I was a vampire on TPIR halloween show last year,and now Drew became one this year.Fangs a lot Drew...lol :) from John.”

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
56 minutes ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
3 hours ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
22 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
23 hours ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
1 day ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
1 day ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
2 days ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
2 days ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
3 days ago