Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage

Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.

Celebrations by contestants and thrills aren't new for “The Price is Right” fans, but that doesn't stop the cast and crew from making Halloween extra special for the audience. In the past, Drew Carey has also appeared as a pirate and WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan for the Halloween-themed episodes. Although Drew Carey and his supporting cast light up the stage during the special episode, not many people have witnessed how everything is set up before recording begins. The showrunners once gave fans a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes.

In this episode, Drew Carey and his fellow cast members on the show were to dress up as monsters such as zombies and vampires. The host was to appear as Count Dracula, leading the creatures of the night. Since Carey cannot fly like Dracula, he had to be hooked to a couple of cables.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey being hooked to the cables on "The Price is Right) (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The host would make his entrance in the most dramatic fashion by being lowered from the rafters using cables. However, that’s a risky move, and everything had to be tested before recording. However, the host was as unserious as it gets. Instead of playing the menacing character that is Count Dracula, the host was in his shorts and joking around with everyone on set.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey laughing on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

As he was taken up to the rafters and lowered down, the host comically flapped the ends of his long coat. One of the showrunners raised an issue with this action as well. “Do Darcula flap their wings?” they asked. “They told me to flap,” the host responded. He was then told to just have his coat wrapped around himself as he came down and spread his coat once he reached a certain point during the descent.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey flapping his Count Dracula coat. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

It all seemed like a lot of fun, and the host was not the only one who had a good time with his character. Announcer George Gray also had to change his style of announcing for the episode. Part of that included speaking in a different accent and overpronouncing the ‘R’s. When it was time for him to introduce the host, he said, “And now, here’s your host, Count ‘Drewcula’ himself, ‘Drew Scarey.’” Popular models Rachel Reynolds and Amber Lancaster were seen dressed up as zombies.

For fans, this was one of the best episodes of the show, and they mentioned this in the comments on YouTube. “Greatest episode of all time of any TV show! The puns were just through the roof.... and George Grey's green screen was sublime,” one user commented. “That Halloween was the best episode!” exclaimed another. One of them claimed to be a part of the show, and wrote, “I was a vampire on TPIR halloween show last year,and now Drew became one this year.Fangs a lot Drew...lol :) from John.”