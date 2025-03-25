Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."

Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.

“The Price is Right” fans have witnessed everything from actual celebrities before they were celebrities, as well as lookalikes of famous people, making appearances as contestants on the show. Drew Carey himself was a well-known comedian before becoming the host of "The Price is Right," and has become a more iconic TV celeb thanks to the show's popularity. Yet, it was surprising when his lookalike, Jim, made his way to the stage alongside Carey, dressed exactly like the host as well.

Jim and the host then stood side-by-side looking like mirror images of each other on the small screen. “Everybody, get a shot of this,” the host said. Before Jim had come to the stage from Contestants' Row, Carey had even said that the contestant looked like himself on a bender.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey (R) and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | apocalypse33601)

The contestant then played the Any Number game for a chance to win one of the prizes which included a Ford F-150 truck, a sofa, or a small amount of cash. In this game, the first thing that contestants can guess the price for becomes their prize. The way it works is that the first number in the price of the truck is revealed and the contestant has to guess every digit that comes after. If they guess all the digits of any of the other prizes, they lose the chance to win the vehicle.

Before the game even began, it was evident that Jim only had eyes for the truck. The sofa was the first prize to be revealed and he didn’t show any sign of excitement. This was despite the host telling him, “Jim, I want you to do an impression of me all excited 'cause you’re going to win this.” Upon seeing the lack of excitement from the contestant, the host waved his hands by himself. His doppelganger, however, was full of excitement when the truck was unveiled.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction upon seeing the Ford truck. (Image source: YouTube | apocalypse33601)

It was not the best start for Jim as the first two digits were not in the price of the truck. He then did pretty well as the next couple of digits were part of the price of the Ford. However, that’s where his luck ran out. The final two digits he guessed revealed the price of the sofa and that is what he took home as his prize. Regardless of that, fans had a field day seeing a Drew Carey doppelganger on “The Price is Right.”

The comments section of the clip on YouTube was flooded with people making the same comment about how much they loved his appearance and how he looked like Chris Farley. One commentator wrote, "Am i the only one who thinks he looks more like chris farley?" One Youtube user said: "He looks like Carey but he acts like Farley"

“If there were a Drew Carey look-a-like contest, Jim would probably win,” one user named @animfan1100 commented. “This is something Drew Carey will remember for the rest of his life,” quipped another user named @NathanDinickle. “I know this man, i see jim everyday. also jim is a preacher and leads a homeless shelter if you didn't know 11 years later!!” another user named @edgysquidd2098 wrote.