'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'

It was a wholesome moment for the contestant who got to spend quality time with her daughter.

It isn't unusual for viewers to be upset about the loss of a contestant on "The Price is Right" to the extent that they accused the showrunners of rigging the games. But sometimes, people win games in a manner that makes people question whether the whole thing was a set-up. That was the reaction of some people on social media when a contestant named Letitia won her dream trip on an earlier episode of “The Price is Right.”

She was playing the Balance game, as part of which contestants are given four bags of coins of varying amounts, and one of those bags is kept on an oversized scale. The contestant has to choose two of the remaining three bags and keep them on the scale. On the other platform, a larger bag containing the coins adding up to the value of the prize is placed. If the scales balance, the contestant is declared the winner.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

On this occasion, Letita was playing for a six-night trip to Morocco. It’s a country that she had been planning to visit as she wanted to meet her daughter there, who was living in Spain at the time. This was the perfect prize, and there was no scope for messing up. The contestant took the $6,000 and the $4,000 bags to place alongside a $625 bag, making the total $10,625 on the scale, as per a TV Insider report.

“I’ve been planning a trip to Morocco with my daughter. She lives in Spain, and we’re gonna meet up soon,” Letitia had said to host Drew Carey before she started playing the game. After she was done placing the bags, model Rachel Reynolds came with the bigger bag and placed it on the other platform of the scales. It swung from one way to the other as everyone held their breath before finally balancing.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Rachel Reynolds putting the bags on the scale. (Image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

“Yes! You got it!” the host said as the contestant hugged him in excitement. “She’s going to see her daughter in Morocco. That’s amazing.” Most fans found this to be a heartwarming moment, but some of them had conspiracy theories about how prizes are simply given away on the show. They decided to raise questions about this in the comments on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

“Sometimes I think they just give people they like the win,” wrote one commenter. “Funny because I think the same way also,” added another. “Is this real or for show?” one more user asked. However, most fans were happy for Letitia as she won exactly what she needed at that point in her life. Reports of people calling “The Price is Right” rigged isn’t new. It has happened multiple times in the past.

For example, another report by TV Insider suggested that the Dice Game was rigged. A contestant named Devon played the game in which he got four chances to roll the dice. He got six thrice and one once, which made it awfully easy for him to win the prize, which was a brand-new car. These allegations, however, have never been substantiated.